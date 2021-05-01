Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 1 May, 2021, 9:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home International

West Bengal announces partial lockdown

Published : Saturday, 1 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Observer Online Desk

West Bengal announces partial lockdown

West Bengal announces partial lockdown


The West Bengal government of India announced a partial shutdown in the state amid the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

Shopping complexes, beauty parlours, cinema halls, sports facilities and spas will remain shut, but markets will be allowed to function for only five hours every day from 7:00am to 10:00am and 3:00pm to 5:00pm, reports NDTV.

Restaurants, bars, gyms and swimming pools will remain shut, the state government said, adding home deliveries and other online services will be permitted.

All social, cultural, entertainment and academic gatherings have been banned.

Pharmacies, shops selling medical equipment and grocery shops are exempted from the partial lockdown.

Counting for the eight-phased Assembly elections will take place on May 2. The state government has said all anti-Covid rules will have to be followed at the counting centres.

The daily surge of coronavirus reached a new high in Bengal on Thursday, with the state logging highest-ever 17,403 fresh cases.

The number of fatalities was also the highest, with 89 deaths recorded in a day. The positivity rate has climbed from 6.79 per cent ten days ago to 7.81 per cent.

SZA


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
West Bengal announces partial lockdown
Biden meets ex-US president Jimmy Carter in Georgia
Worldwide Covid-19 cases pass 150 million: AFP tally
Mamata asks Trinamul candidates to remain alert till the last vote is counted
Iran welcomes Saudi change of tone, sees ‘new chapter’
Surge in insider attacks in Afghan army as Americans prepare to go
5 arrested in Lady Gaga dognapping case
Global Covid-19 cases cross 150 million


Latest News
West Bengal announces partial lockdown
Young woman found dead at Cox’s Bazar hotel amid lockdown
Government offices unlikely to open before Eid
Hanging body of young woman recovered from Cox’s Bazar hotel
Askari made IU Arts Faculty dean
Historic May Day Saturday
Biden meets ex-US president Jimmy Carter in Georgia
Worldwide Covid-19 cases pass 150 million: AFP tally
Govt allocates Tk 8,600cr for workers wage to combat pandemic: PM
Man killed as truck falls into ditch in Manikganj
Most Read News
Death and Dhaka’s sugar daddy culture!
Tips for a healthy Ramadan with diabetes
Bangladesh reports 57 Covid-19 deaths, lowest in a day since April 5
'Second wife' files rape case against Mamunul
Bangladesh fight back; Taskin takes 2
Don’t run after reports, reports will come to you
Raushon Ershad hospitalised
4 killed, 7 injured in Rangpur road accident
Countrywide demo on Sunday demanding reopening transport services
44 killed in stampede at Israel religious festival
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft