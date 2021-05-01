Video
Letter To the Editor

Treatment for C-19 infected pregnant women

Published : Saturday, 1 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

Dear Sir

Pregnant women with having Covod-19 infection are very often seen rushing from one hospital to another with the hope of admission at the time of their emergency medical support. But in most of the hospitals in the capital, required medical opportunity is hardly found in case of pregnant women positive with Covid-19.

When a pregnant woman desires more peace of mind than others, she suffers from anxiety and stress for her unborn child because of the fear of timely medical care, hoping from the hospitals. During the ongoing pandemic, in most cases, the issues related to the crisis of bed, the lack of oxygen, and the unwillingness of admission of the pregnant women by many healthcare-proving hospitals have become severe. This type of instance is extremely undesirable. Sadly, no befitting initiative has been taken by the authorities concerned in a bid to rendering treatment to pregnant women infected with Covid-19 in the hospitals.

In particular, taking required measures for pregnant patients with Coronavirus infection is very substantial as they are more vulnerable patients, unlike the common ones. The authorities concerned have to come up with special provisions for providing proper timely medical care to the pregnant women positive with Covid-19.

Wares Ali Khan
Narsingdi



