

Afghanistan: Will peace lead to another conflict?



On these onfalls the 110 storey commercial building the World Trade Center collapsed and smashed to the ground. Another aircraft was crushed over the Pentagon building which is the headquarters of US Department of Defense. On this onfall almost 3000 people were dead. Among the deaths there were citizens of several countries as well as with the American citizens.



The incident quickly created sensation all over the globe. It was the second deadliest attack on American soil after the Japanese attack on pearl Harbour in WW2. So question aroused, how could this happened on the watch of intelligence agencies like CIA, FBI. It was at the same time wondrous and also scary.

Following the incident USA disclosed identity of the attackers next day and incriminated Osama bin laden and his terrorist organization Al Qaeda for the attack. At the same time USA inculpated Afghanistan's Taliban government for harbouring Al Qaeda. Later on the basis of this accusation USA invaded Afghanistan and started Operation Enduring Freedom.



As a result of the operation the Talibans had to pull away from their controlled areas and had to hide behind mountain caves. The USA took this as the defeat of Taliban. But The Taliban fighters hiding behind mountain caves soon regrouped and came back to the battlefield. So the war on terror continued and twenty years of this continuing war turned Afghanistan into ruins and many numerous lives were lost.



At the same time the USA was also unable to achieve their primary objectives of the war. They were unable to take control most of the Afghani lands. Some experts assume that the main reason behind USA's aggression was vast natural resources of Afghanistan. Afghanistan is rich in copper, lithium, talc, marble, gold, uranium and others. Afghanistan's vast mineral wealth is estimated to exceed one trillion dollars. Though USA continued war for 20 years but they couldn't get hold of these natural resources. These were always under the Taliban control.



Moreover, there are different opinions on Al Qaeda's role behind 9/11. After the incident, Osama bin laden was questioned if he was involved in the 9/11 onfall. Osama bin Laden denied any involvement in the attack, saying "killing innocent women and children is against the Qur'an." Osama Bin Laden's comment is really surprising. Because normally terrorists confess their involvement in any kind of terrorists attacks against west with pride. It is a matter of debate now who is guilty who is not.



But which is above any argument is that this incident gave USA the chance to invade Afghanistan. Anyway, after 20 years of continuous fighting USA has finally given up. USA will recall all of its remaining troops from Afghanistan before September 11 this year. According to Global Conflict Tracker almost 100000 people lost their lives in the past 20 years US-Taliban war. Now the question arouse, is the Afghans can forget grieves of these deaths and move on? Or they will try to get revenge against America in different way?



So chances are, in the absence of USA's army, new organizations could rise in Afghanistan whose target would be to harm the West to seek revenge. If something like this happens it will create new conflict in the region. It will again give USA the chance to take retaliatory initiatives against Afghanistan. This time USA is more powerful with more advanced weapons, and can start a proxy war in Afghan soil by favouring anti Taliban armed groups. So the question arouse is this peace will be the beginning of a new conflict?

The writer is a student, Department of International Relations, University of Rajshahi













