

West Bengal election: Gazing across the border



India enjoys historical bond with its neighboring country. This bond is even closer between its West Bengal region and Bangladesh, not least because both shares a 2216 km contiguous border. Besides sharing common border, both enjoys a close propinquity which is further bolstered by common language, shared history, history, symbols and literature.

Since the partition in 1947, the people to people contact between other states of India and Bangladesh has been severed. However, the mutual contact between people of the two geographical entities never diminished due to the familial ties and other socio-economic region.



West Bengal has a chequered history of politics punctuated with violence. After the partition, this state has witnessed two decades of congress rule. However, congress relented in the state under the surging popularity of CPI (M).This communist government ruled the state for a protracted period until their misadventure in Nandigram and Singur had precipitated an alternative current of political activism typified by Mamata Banarjee and her political party Trinamul Congress Party (TMC).



Since its genesis, Trinamul Congress has been at the forefront of the anti-communist movement in West Bengal. An ex-congress minister Mamata Banarjee, after severing her ties with congress, strived to shore up support against the communist rule and Nandigram incident, where the communist party leaders and their cohorts had allegedly decimated 6 farmers agitating against a forced expropriation of land, served as a windfall for Mamata Banarjee. Such violence meant that CPI(M) increasingly fall out of favor and consolidated the rise of Mamata Banarjee and her TMC(Trinamul Congress Party) which sought to rally the people with the clarion call of "Ma, Mati, Manush".



The Trinamul Congress won an absolute majority of seats in 2011, West Bengal legislative election. Notably, incumbent Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee lost his Jadavpur seat to Trinamool's Manish Gupta by just under 17,000 votes. By clinching victory, Mamata Banerjee has effectively halted the influence of leftist politics in the state. Consequently, Mamata Banerjee hadn't faced any fierce opposition in the following years in absence of a formidable opponent and became chief minister of the state in consecutive terms.



However, as if God doesn't sanction monopoly over anything, TMC's unrivalled popularity had been grievously jolted in the 2019 Union election which saw BJP fighting neck to neck with TMC in the state. BJP secured 18 out of 44 constituencies effectively accounting for 40% of the votes. This had sent shockwaves to TMC which was hitherto to be mentioned as the salient actor in the politics of Bengal.



BJP's rise in the West Bengal is in keeping with its rise in the other states and epitomizes growing colonial tendencies of Indian electorates. However, Bengal had long been seen as being immune to Hindutva tide which was sweeping other states. The reason is the Bhadrolok gentry attributed for Bengal's immunity from all Indian political trends which has been termed as "Bengali Exceptionalism". It connotes the differing characteristics of electoral politics in Bengal. West Bengal is known for its harmonious communal relationship and was more comfortable in identifying with Bengali-ness in lieu of distinction on communal lines.



However, this notion has been seriously refuted after overwhelming share of electorates won by BJP in the state on 2019 union election. What led to such meteoric rise of BJP? There are several factors which has facilitated the BJP's rise in West Bengal. Firstly, anti-incumbency factor has been attributed by political scientists for such electoral result. Detractors contend that while TMC promised a lot but they had failed to deliver bulk of their promises which had rendered west Bengal populations more disillusioned with the TMC.



Secondly, Hindus in West Bengal is disgruntled with TMC's alleged Muslim appeasement. This appeasement took the form of providing Muslim clerics with monetary benefits while their counterparts of Hindu religion didn't enjoy such perks. These factors had disenchanted the Hindu population in the West Bengal. Capitalizing on this dissatisfaction, BJP trumpeted their Hindutva ideology which in their words is synchronous with Bengali identity.



Thirdly, although TMC was a staunch opponent of the corruption of communist era, the corruption of local level leaders had surpassed all the records. There are claims that local level party leaders had misappropriated the money allotted for welfare programs, amassed money with rent-seeking and local level syndicates. These irregularities had made some section of the mostly bucolic electorates disenchanted with protracted TMC rule and fall back instead on BJP.



These state-of-affairs doesn't bode well with the future of TMC's sway in the state. However, in my opinion while TMC's popularity had been dented by aforementioned factors, it nevertheless remains the salient party in the election.



This political tussle in the state had not left Bangladesh out of its ambit. Given the geographic proximity, Bangladesh is inextricably entwined with the states politics. Bangladesh had featured prominently in the election.BJP had cashed on the apprehension of the west Bengal Hindus of Bangladeshi illegally migrating to India. Muslim population arouses trepidation in the minds of Hindus that Muslims could outnumber them. Although surge in the number of illegal migrants is unfounded, the Amit Shah nevertheless sparked controversy by his obnoxious remark of Bangladeshi poverty and inequality fuelling the illegal migration to India. Such incendiary rhetoric with respect to a friendly nation is ominous and has the prospect of vitiate bilateral goodwill.



Moreover, the result of the forthcoming election of West Bengal election will be decisive both domestically and in its relation to Bangladesh. Domestically, it will act as a litmus test of the appeal of Hindutva ideology at the regional level and whether BJP can attain its dream of monolithizing the country in the image of Hindutva ideology. Therefore, one question remains: Whether Bengali Exceptionalism thwarts the saffron tide or will BJP prove to be indomitable? Irrespective of whatever situation prevails, the election result is poised to reverberate across the border in Bangladesh.

Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka





The eight-phase West Bengal election has almost come to an end and the result is around the corner which is scheduled to be published on May 2. Meanwhile, Bangladeshi observers across the border are witnessing this "especial" election with both ardor and disquietude as this election is not only instrumental in India's domestic politics but also it has some inextricable impacts on its neighboring country Bangladesh.India enjoys historical bond with its neighboring country. This bond is even closer between its West Bengal region and Bangladesh, not least because both shares a 2216 km contiguous border. Besides sharing common border, both enjoys a close propinquity which is further bolstered by common language, shared history, history, symbols and literature.Since the partition in 1947, the people to people contact between other states of India and Bangladesh has been severed. However, the mutual contact between people of the two geographical entities never diminished due to the familial ties and other socio-economic region.West Bengal has a chequered history of politics punctuated with violence. After the partition, this state has witnessed two decades of congress rule. However, congress relented in the state under the surging popularity of CPI (M).This communist government ruled the state for a protracted period until their misadventure in Nandigram and Singur had precipitated an alternative current of political activism typified by Mamata Banarjee and her political party Trinamul Congress Party (TMC).Since its genesis, Trinamul Congress has been at the forefront of the anti-communist movement in West Bengal. An ex-congress minister Mamata Banarjee, after severing her ties with congress, strived to shore up support against the communist rule and Nandigram incident, where the communist party leaders and their cohorts had allegedly decimated 6 farmers agitating against a forced expropriation of land, served as a windfall for Mamata Banarjee. Such violence meant that CPI(M) increasingly fall out of favor and consolidated the rise of Mamata Banarjee and her TMC(Trinamul Congress Party) which sought to rally the people with the clarion call of "Ma, Mati, Manush".The Trinamul Congress won an absolute majority of seats in 2011, West Bengal legislative election. Notably, incumbent Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee lost his Jadavpur seat to Trinamool's Manish Gupta by just under 17,000 votes. By clinching victory, Mamata Banerjee has effectively halted the influence of leftist politics in the state. Consequently, Mamata Banerjee hadn't faced any fierce opposition in the following years in absence of a formidable opponent and became chief minister of the state in consecutive terms.However, as if God doesn't sanction monopoly over anything, TMC's unrivalled popularity had been grievously jolted in the 2019 Union election which saw BJP fighting neck to neck with TMC in the state. BJP secured 18 out of 44 constituencies effectively accounting for 40% of the votes. This had sent shockwaves to TMC which was hitherto to be mentioned as the salient actor in the politics of Bengal.BJP's rise in the West Bengal is in keeping with its rise in the other states and epitomizes growing colonial tendencies of Indian electorates. However, Bengal had long been seen as being immune to Hindutva tide which was sweeping other states. The reason is the Bhadrolok gentry attributed for Bengal's immunity from all Indian political trends which has been termed as "Bengali Exceptionalism". It connotes the differing characteristics of electoral politics in Bengal. West Bengal is known for its harmonious communal relationship and was more comfortable in identifying with Bengali-ness in lieu of distinction on communal lines.However, this notion has been seriously refuted after overwhelming share of electorates won by BJP in the state on 2019 union election. What led to such meteoric rise of BJP? There are several factors which has facilitated the BJP's rise in West Bengal. Firstly, anti-incumbency factor has been attributed by political scientists for such electoral result. Detractors contend that while TMC promised a lot but they had failed to deliver bulk of their promises which had rendered west Bengal populations more disillusioned with the TMC.Secondly, Hindus in West Bengal is disgruntled with TMC's alleged Muslim appeasement. This appeasement took the form of providing Muslim clerics with monetary benefits while their counterparts of Hindu religion didn't enjoy such perks. These factors had disenchanted the Hindu population in the West Bengal. Capitalizing on this dissatisfaction, BJP trumpeted their Hindutva ideology which in their words is synchronous with Bengali identity.Thirdly, although TMC was a staunch opponent of the corruption of communist era, the corruption of local level leaders had surpassed all the records. There are claims that local level party leaders had misappropriated the money allotted for welfare programs, amassed money with rent-seeking and local level syndicates. These irregularities had made some section of the mostly bucolic electorates disenchanted with protracted TMC rule and fall back instead on BJP.These state-of-affairs doesn't bode well with the future of TMC's sway in the state. However, in my opinion while TMC's popularity had been dented by aforementioned factors, it nevertheless remains the salient party in the election.This political tussle in the state had not left Bangladesh out of its ambit. Given the geographic proximity, Bangladesh is inextricably entwined with the states politics. Bangladesh had featured prominently in the election.BJP had cashed on the apprehension of the west Bengal Hindus of Bangladeshi illegally migrating to India. Muslim population arouses trepidation in the minds of Hindus that Muslims could outnumber them. Although surge in the number of illegal migrants is unfounded, the Amit Shah nevertheless sparked controversy by his obnoxious remark of Bangladeshi poverty and inequality fuelling the illegal migration to India. Such incendiary rhetoric with respect to a friendly nation is ominous and has the prospect of vitiate bilateral goodwill.Moreover, the result of the forthcoming election of West Bengal election will be decisive both domestically and in its relation to Bangladesh. Domestically, it will act as a litmus test of the appeal of Hindutva ideology at the regional level and whether BJP can attain its dream of monolithizing the country in the image of Hindutva ideology. Therefore, one question remains: Whether Bengali Exceptionalism thwarts the saffron tide or will BJP prove to be indomitable? Irrespective of whatever situation prevails, the election result is poised to reverberate across the border in Bangladesh.Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka