

When disharmony accelerates the existential threat



On the International Mother Earth Day that falls on April 22, we give rights to Nature. We forget that Nature has rights. The solar system reminds us that, just as the Earth is not at the centre of the Universe, neither are we humans the centre of the Earth. We, along with the rest of the natural world, are all interconnected within the larger web of life.We fail to recognize that planet Earth and its ecosystems are our home though "Mother Earth" is a common expression in a number of countries and regions, yet there are only few countries that recognize the rights of nature in the context of the promotion of sustainable development.



Symbols and depictions of Earth as a nurturer have been long present in human societies. It is revered by the gods themselves as a source of holiness and a symbol of life and power. In mythology and religion, mankind has been described to be created from the raw fabric of nature, be it from the clay, an element born from the soil itself, or from the five elements of Nature, and in different parts of the world Earth is revered by the gods themselves as a source of holiness and a symbol of life and power. It is not uncommon to see the Earth being prayed to, and being invoked, as being the "Mother of Life", and the mother of all living things in its dominion. With such a focus on giving life and providing for us, no wonder that across many cultures, fertility deities are goddesses sharing a deep affinity with the Earth. They are portrayed as mothers, answering the prayers of their offspring.



The scientific community has well documented evidence that our present way of life, in particular our consumption and production patterns, has severely affected the Earth's carrying capacity. Scientists acknowledge that the world's depletion of natural resources and rapid environmental degradation are the result of unsustainable consumption and production patterns which have led to adverse consequences for both the Earth and the health and overall well-being of humanity. Loss of biodiversity, desertification, climate change and the disruption of a number of natural cycles are among the costs of our disregard for Nature and the integrity of its ecosystems and life-supporting processes.



As recent scientific work suggests, "a number of planetary boundaries are being transgressed and others are at risk being so in a business-as-usual world. Since the industrial revolution, Nature has been treated as a commodity that exists largely for the benefit of people, and environmental problems have been considered as solvable through the use of technology." In order to meet the basic needs of a growing population within the limits of the Earth's finite resources, there is a need to devise a more sustainable model for production, consumption and the economy as a whole.



Social-psychologists make a symbolic reflection about Mother Earth: just like the mother, it is the first object of attachment that we encounter in the objective world. Earth holds us like a mother, it nurtures us like a mother does, providing food, chemicals, wood, and answering our every need in a seemingly omnipotent way, akin to the vision an infant has of its all-powerful mother until it has grown enough to fend for itself. Moreover, clinical experience has demonstrated instances when patients separated from their homeland, specially, immigrant workers, refugees and nomads-- exhibit symptoms of depression and anxiety, echoing the situation of a child deprived of its mother's care. The similarity comes from the feeling of abandonment from the loss of a familiar, known, secure, gratifying object.



Civilizations have harvest rites in order to honour the Earth: they have not only ecological and economic benefits, but also psychological ones. As mentioned before, an attachment to a place, to a scenery, to a soil that has nurtured us for generations, is one of the contributors to our sense of safety and our psychological stability. This need for "a locus to lean on" is vital to human existence. Deep down, we all harbour feelings of belonging to "a land," and belonging to "the land."



I am deliberately avoiding another perspective: the conflation between women and nature that had concrete implications for how women are positioned within the environmental movement. On "Mother Earth and Earth Mothers" the environmentalism has a gender problem: in mapping Mother Earth, there has been a geographical perspective on environmental feminisms, i.e. there is a set of discourses around women, nature, and the environment that can be identified with the umbrella term environmental or ecological feminism. Ecofeminists assert that modern environmentalism has had a complicated relationship with gender. They intend to coalesce the ideas of female empowerment and the humanization of nature.



The main question remains though: are we moved enough by the plight of the planet to question ourselves and make amends at the same time? If we are not, we should think of ways to allow ourselves to be moved by those feelings so familiar and yet so terrifying because they force us to confront the possibility that we are in fact powerless and our ultimate fear of becoming victims of something we cannot control at all - the "revenge of she" who created and fed, and on whom we depend for everything.



Earth is clearly urging a call to action. Nature is suffering. Oceans filling with plastic and turning more acidic. Extreme heat, wildfires and floods, as well as a record-breaking Atlantic hurricane season, have affected millions of people. Now we face COVID-19, a worldwide health pandemic link to the health of our ecosystem.Climate change, man-made changes to nature as well as crimes that disrupt biodiversity, such as deforestation, land-use change, intensified agriculture and livestock production or the growing illegal wildlife trade, can increase contact and the transmission of infectious diseases from animals to humans (zoonotic diseases) like COVID-19.From one new infection disease that emerges in humans every 4 months, 75% of these emerging diseases come from animals, according to UN Environment report. This shows the close relationships between human, animal and environmental health.Ecosystems support all life on Earth. The healthier our ecosystems are, the healthier the planet - and its people. Restoring our damaged ecosystems will help to end poverty, combat climate change and prevent mass extinction. But we will only succeed if everyone plays a part.

Avik Gangopadhyay, an author, educationist & columnist, writes from Kolkata, India







