

Immunization and Sputnik V vaccine



Expanding access to immunization is crucial to achieving Sustainable Development Goals. Not only do vaccinations prevent sickness and death associated with infectious diseases such as measles, pneumonia, polio and whooping cough, they also hold up broader gains in education and economic development. Through vaccination, we have successfully eradicated polio and eliminated maternal and neonatal tetanus. It has been recognized as one of the most successful ways to prevent deadly diseases. Get your vaccines on time. The theme of this year's campaign is Protected Together: Vaccines Work!



Immunization saves millions of lives every year and is widely recognized as one of the world's most successful health interventions. Yet, there are still nearly 20 million children in the world today who are not getting the vaccines they need, and many miss out on vital vaccines during adolescence, adulthood and into old age. If only some people are vaccinated, diseases can still spread. Infants that are too young, older adults are at increased risk of serious disease. People with low immunity are in trouble.



There are several different types of vaccines. Each type is designed to teach your immune system how to fight off certain kinds of germs and the serious diseases they cause. Live-attenuated vaccines use a weakened (or attenuated) form of the germ that causes a disease. Because these vaccines are so similar to the natural infection that they help prevent, they create a strong and long-lasting immune response. Just 1 or 2 doses of most live vaccines can give you a lifetime of protection. Inactivated vaccines: They use the killed version of the germ that causes a disease. You may need several doses over time (booster shots) in order to get ongoing immunity against diseases. Subunit, recombinant, polysaccharide, and conjugate vaccines: they use specific pieces of the germ like its protein, sugar, or capsid (a casing around the germ). They give a very strong immune response that's targeted to key parts of the germ. Toxoid vaccines use a toxin (harmful product) made by the germ that causes a disease. That means the immune response is targeted to the toxin instead of the whole germ.



Sputnik V vaccine trial results forCOVID19 show a consistent strong protective effect across all participant age groups. Also known as Gam-COVID-Vac, the vaccine uses a heterologous recombinantadeno virus approach using adenovirus 26 (Ad26) and adenovirus 5(Ad5) as vectors for the expression of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2(SARS-CoV-2) spike protein. The use of two varying serotypes, which are given 21 days apart, is intended to overcome any pre-existing adenovirus immunity in the population. Among the major COVID vaccines in development to date, only Gam-COVID-Vac uses this approach; others, such as the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, use the same material for both doses.

What then of the Sputnik V COVID-19vaccine data published? The earlier phase 1/2 data published in September 2020, showed promising safety results and gave an indication that the immune response was at a level consistent with protection. Recipients generated robust antibody responses to the spike protein, which included neutralising antibodies, the proportion of the total Immune globulin that inhibits the virus binding to its receptor. They also showed evidence of T-cell responses, consistent with an immune response that should not quickly wane.



With a planned study power of 85%, those recruited were aged 18 years and older, were about 60%male, and were almost all white. Comorbidities, a known risk for COVID-19 severity, were present in about a quarter of those who entered the trial. A time-resolved plot of the incidence rate in the two groups showed that the immunity required to prevent disease arose within 18 days of the first dose. That protection applied to all age groups, including those older than 60 years, and the anecdotal case histories of those vaccinated but infected suggest that the severity of disease decreases as immunity develops. Three fatalities occurred in the vaccine group individuals with extensive comorbidities and were deemed unrelated to the vaccine. No serious adverse events considered related to the vaccine were recorded.



In the case of the oxford vaccine, they use the same antigen in both the jabs, so they should be given at least two months apart. The body's immune system gets time to get adjusted. If anyone is given the oxford vaccine he has to take the same vaccine next time, to get the correct response. In the case of the sputnik v vaccine, the time gap can be 21days since sputnik uses different antigen in the second jab. Our body can tolerate the second dose quickly.



For protecting people from ending up in hospitals, Sino vac's shot looks terrific as the efficacy data for preventing hospitalization and death is 100%. If there are multiple vaccines available, then people could potentially opt for one that has demonstrated superiority in clinical trials. But if that's not possible, then having this vaccine is better than not being vaccinated at all. The recommended schedule for two doses of the Sino vac shot in the trial was two weeks, though some people spread it longer than that, even one month apart. Theoretically, tweaking the schedule is definitely an option. Mixing vaccines -- starting with one type and then boosting it with a different one -- is another option but there's a lot more we need to know about those variations.

An experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech appeared to be safe in a late-stage clinical trial in Brazil, preliminary results showed on Monday. Experts have warned that the safety of inactivated coronavirus vaccine candidates should be observed over longer periods, as some other inactivated vaccines had led to disease enhancement effect, where vaccine-triggered antibodies, instead offering protection could worsen infections when people became exposed to a virus after inoculation. The Covid-19 vaccine developed by China's Sino vac Biotech is just 50.4% effective in a Brazilian trial barely meeting the threshold for regulatory approval and well below the initially reported efficacy rate, according to several media reports.



WHO works to ensure that everyone is protected by safe and effective vaccines? To do this, we help countries set up rigorous safety systems for vaccines and apply strict international standards to regulate them. Together with scientists from around the world, WHO experts conduct ongoing monitoring to make sure that vaccines continue to be safe. We also work with partners to help countries investigate and communicate if potential issues of concern arise.

The writer is a Family Medicine, Gerontology and Public Health Specialist











