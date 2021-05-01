

Combating worst forms of child labour in Bangladesh



Labour Force Survey (LFS) indicates that the population size of Bangladesh is relatively large with respect to land area. A large segment (86%) of the country's labour force is engaged in informal activities and child labour is also a notable feature of the country's growing informal labour market scenario. The participation of child labour in labour market has been creasing day-by-day. Child labour was scattered all over the country and was present in almost all the sectors of the economy.



7% of child labour force lived in the urban areas and the rest in the rural areas. Most of the children involved in hazardous economic activities. The hazards were largely due to exposure to flames, harmful chemical substances, working with electricity, gases, dust handling garbage, extreme heat or cold, insufficient light, heavy loads, working with ice without gloves and so on. Most of the cases, the children were working without adequate safety measures and they did not use gloves, protective shields, and mask.



Involvement of child labour in hazardous activities tends to develop chest and abdominal pain, headaches, skin infections, physical tardiness, eye or ear problems, respiratory infections which ultimately leads to serious health and psychological consequences. Sometimes, children engaged in scavenging, rag-picking or marginal economic activities in the streets are exposed to drugs, violence, and criminal activities, physical and sexual abuse in many parts of the country.



The underlying reasons behind the child labour are chronic proverty, rising unemployment, migration, natural disaster, increasing landlessness, lack of interest in education, high population growth rate and thereby, the children are compelled to work for a living, sacrificing their childhood as well as their future for bare survival of self and family. Evidence shows that most of the children were forced to work because of their parents economic hardship, followed by disliking of schooling and father's/mother's death.



The problem of child labour has been tackled through protective legislation at both national and international levels. Most of the laws and provisions have been enacted in the light of ILO conventions No. 138 (minimum age) and 182(worst forms for child labour) ratified by the Bangladesh Government with a view to protecting children from some kinds of jobs, particularly the hazardous ones. The Bangladesh Government has also promulgated and adopted a National Children Policy as a commitment to the children's right.



The three international child labour conventions [like Minimum Age Convention No. 138 of 1973, Convention on the Rights of Child (CRC) of UN, 1989 and worst forms of child labour (WFCL) convention No. 182 of 1989] comprise the main global reference points for national and international policy, which ratified by the Bangladesh Government from time to time. By ratifying these conventions, the Bangladesh Government undertake to "respect and ensure the rights set forth in the convention to each child within their jurisdiction" and to take "all appropriate legislative and administrative measures for the implementation of the rights recognized in the conventions."

Accordingly, most of the labour legislations in Bangladesh prohibit the child employment in factories below a certain age. But, in practice, the ratified convention and enacted laws and provisions does not prevent the children from working when adults fail to earn enough money and family resources are inadequate, children drop out of school and work at home or outside. The effectiveness of enacted legislation regarding child labour may just push children from the frying pan into the fire, i.e. they also involve more dangerous, hazardous and exploitative work in the society.



Legislation alone has proved insufficient for combating child labour in LDC. In Bangladesh, the problem of child labour is a sheer reality. The prevailing socio-economic conditions do not permit outright elimination of child labour overnight. Experiences indicate that the elimination of child labour from one particular industry may culminate in an increase in child labour in another. Nevertheless, it is not possible to force the child labour to attend full-time school since the lost income is critical to the survival of their families.



For combating worst forms of child labour in Bangladesh a number of interlocking pre-conditions and measures are required. These are:

(a) The will of government to enforce child labour legislations at formal as well as informal sectors in proper way;

(b) Initiating compulsory free primary education for all children;

(c) Developing technical institutes for vocational training of working children at rural and urban areas;

(d) Strengthening technical and managerial capacity of those involved in the rehabilitation of child labour.

(e) Raising social awareness and mobilization program through developing effective mechanism;

(f) Developing income generating activities (IGAS) designed to integrate school and work time;

(g) Conducting continuous field based research for combating WFCL;

(h) The state organs and its agencies, society, parents, IOs, and NGOs need to play complementary roles in combating child labour specially WFCL in Bangladesh.



The Bangladesh Government addressed the economic problem at first and then to formulate a comprehensive National Plan for Action (NPA) and appropriate legal provision in conformity with prevailing socio-cultural conditions aimed at combating worst forms of child labour from the country. Otherwise it will continue to remain an absurd dream to actually "ensure the right of child properly" through the breaches of such conventions/laws rather than observance. Remember that hungry person cannot be expected to listen to valuable advice unless he can fill up his stomach first.

Dr Md Abu Taher, Member, University Grants Commission of Bangladesh & Director, Board of Directors, Jibon Bima Corporation, Dhaka







