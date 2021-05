NOAKHALI, Apr 30: Police seized 2.5 meters of current net from trawlers in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

On information, a team of naval police raided some fishing trawlers in Chargasia and Dhalchar areas in the Meghna River, said Nalchira Naval Police Camp In-Charge Akram Ullah.

Sensing the the presence of the law enforcers, the fishermen fled the scene leaving the nets.