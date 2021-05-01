Video
Fishermen ready to catch hilsa as ban ends

Published : Saturday, 1 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondent

Trawlers being seen anchored on a riverbank in Char Fasson Upazila of Bhola as the 60-day ban on catching hilsa is going to end on Saturday midnight. photo: observer

Trawlers being seen anchored on a riverbank in Char Fasson Upazila of Bhola as the 60-day ban on catching hilsa is going to end on Saturday midnight. photo: observer

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, Apr 30: Fishermen in Char Fasson Upazila of the district are set to restart fishing hilsa as the 60-day ban on catching, selling, hoarding and transporting of the fish is going to end on Saturday midnight.
The government imposed the ban on March 1 to make the breeding season interruption-free which is going to end at midnight, said Upazila Fisheries Officer Maruf Hossain Minar.
As the ban is about to end, fishermen have become busy hunting for hilsa. Hundred of trawlers are seen anchored on the the riverbanks and seashores, reports our local correspondent visiting some fishing villages in the upazila.


