Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 1 May, 2021, 9:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Ten killed in road mishaps in five dists

Published : Saturday, 1 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondents

A total of 10 people including two women were killed and 10 others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Bogura, Pabna, Mymensingh, Thakurgaon and Gopalganj, in three days.
BOGURA: A housewife, who was injured in a road accident in Dhunat Upazila of the district on Wednesday, died at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) on Thursday noon.
Deceased Anna Khatun, 47, was the wife of Sohrab Ali, a resident of Shoilmari Village under Elangi Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said an auto-van turned turtle after losing its control over the steering in Naldanga Bazar area on the Dhunat-Sonahata Road at around 11am on Wednesday, which left Anna Khatun seriously injured.
She was taken to Dhunat Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to SZRMCH following the deterioration of her condition.
Later, Anna Khatun died at SZRMCH at around 1pm on Thursday while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dhunat Police Station (PS) Kripa Sindhu Bala confirmed the incident.  
PABNA: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Tushar, 29, son of Nantu Mandol, a resident of Rahimpur Village in the upazila.
Local sources said a motorcycle carrying Tushar hit hard a roadside pillar after losing its control over the steering in Pabna Sugar Mills area at around 11:30am, which left him seriously injured.
Injured Tushar was rushed to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Ishwardi PS OC Asaduzzaman Asad confirmed the incident.
GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: Five people were killed and five others injured in separate road accidents in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
Two people were killed and four others injured in a head-on collision between a pickup van and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Gouripur Upazila in the afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Touhidul Islam Touhid, 6, and Kokil Chouhan, 32.
Gouripur PS OC Khan Abdul Halim Siddiqi said an auto-rickshaw collided head with a pickup van while overtaking another vehicle in Gaoramgopalpur area in the afternoon, which left six passengers of the auto-rickshaw critically injured.
The injured were rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.
Later, Touhid and Kokil succumbed to their injuries there while undergoing treatment, the OC added.
Earlier, three people were killed and another was injured as a truck rammed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Gouripur Upazila of the district in the morning.
The deceased were identified as Shahid Mia, 40, Khalil Mia, 32, and Masum Mia, residents of Durgapur Upazila in Netrakona District.
Local sources said the tuck smashed the auto-rickshaw in Khicha area under Tarakanda Police Station on the Netrakona-Mymensingh Highway at around 10am, leaving the auto-rickshaw driver Shahid dead on the spot and three others injured.
Two other injured persons succumbed to their injuries at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.
However, police seized the truck, but its driver managed to flee the scene.
Shyamganj Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Inspector Md Shafiur Rahman confirmed the incident.
THAKURGAON: An elderly woman was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.
The deceased was identified as Alema Khatun, 65, a resident of Madhyajhargaon Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said a three wheeler, locally known Mahindra, collided head-on with an auto-rickshaw in Baliadangi intersection area in the evening, leaving Alema Khatun critically injured.
Injured Alema was rushed to Thakurgaon Adhunik Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
Thakurgaon Sadar PS OC Tanvirul Islam confirmed the incident.
GOPALGANJ: Two people were killed and five others injured in separate road accident in Sadar and Tungipara upazilas of the district on Tuesday.
The deceased were identified as Hasibur Munsi, 35, and Gorai Sheikh, 45.
Gopalganj Sadar PS OC Manirul Islam said five members of a family were going to Majhgati from Sadar riding by a van. At that time, a truck hit the van, leaving six people including van puller injured.
The injured were rushed to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Hasibur dead, the OC added.
Meanwhile, A man was killed in another road accident in Tungipara Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Gorai.
Sub-Inspector (SI) Abdul Barek of the PS said a three-wheeler hit a van carrying Gorai in Nilfa Maleker Bazar area of the upazila, leaving him critically injured.
He was rushed to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2.5 lakh meters current net seized
Fishermen ready to catch hilsa as ban ends
Ten killed in road mishaps in five dists
Eight more people die of corona in Barishal Division
Four women among 10 murdered in ten dists
Saline crisis continues in Bagerhat hospital as diarrhoea patients on the rise
20pc budget allocation for education demanded
Manikganj DC SM Ferdaus handed over cash money to 5,000 destitute people


Latest News
West Bengal announces partial lockdown
Young woman found dead at Cox’s Bazar hotel amid lockdown
Government offices unlikely to open before Eid
Hanging body of young woman recovered from Cox’s Bazar hotel
Askari made IU Arts Faculty dean
Historic May Day Saturday
Biden meets ex-US president Jimmy Carter in Georgia
Worldwide Covid-19 cases pass 150 million: AFP tally
Govt allocates Tk 8,600cr for workers wage to combat pandemic: PM
Man killed as truck falls into ditch in Manikganj
Most Read News
Death and Dhaka’s sugar daddy culture!
Tips for a healthy Ramadan with diabetes
Bangladesh reports 57 Covid-19 deaths, lowest in a day since April 5
'Second wife' files rape case against Mamunul
Bangladesh fight back; Taskin takes 2
Don’t run after reports, reports will come to you
Raushon Ershad hospitalised
4 killed, 7 injured in Rangpur road accident
Countrywide demo on Sunday demanding reopening transport services
44 killed in stampede at Israel religious festival
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft