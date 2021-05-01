Ten killed in road mishaps in five dists

A total of 10 people including two women were killed and 10 others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Bogura, Pabna, Mymensingh, Thakurgaon and Gopalganj, in three days.

BOGURA: A housewife, who was injured in a road accident in Dhunat Upazila of the district on Wednesday, died at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) on Thursday noon.

Deceased Anna Khatun, 47, was the wife of Sohrab Ali, a resident of Shoilmari Village under Elangi Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said an auto-van turned turtle after losing its control over the steering in Naldanga Bazar area on the Dhunat-Sonahata Road at around 11am on Wednesday, which left Anna Khatun seriously injured.

She was taken to Dhunat Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to SZRMCH following the deterioration of her condition.

Later, Anna Khatun died at SZRMCH at around 1pm on Thursday while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dhunat Police Station (PS) Kripa Sindhu Bala confirmed the incident.

PABNA: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Tushar, 29, son of Nantu Mandol, a resident of Rahimpur Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a motorcycle carrying Tushar hit hard a roadside pillar after losing its control over the steering in Pabna Sugar Mills area at around 11:30am, which left him seriously injured.

Injured Tushar was rushed to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Ishwardi PS OC Asaduzzaman Asad confirmed the incident.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: Five people were killed and five others injured in separate road accidents in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Two people were killed and four others injured in a head-on collision between a pickup van and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Gouripur Upazila in the afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Touhidul Islam Touhid, 6, and Kokil Chouhan, 32.

Gouripur PS OC Khan Abdul Halim Siddiqi said an auto-rickshaw collided head with a pickup van while overtaking another vehicle in Gaoramgopalpur area in the afternoon, which left six passengers of the auto-rickshaw critically injured.

The injured were rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

Later, Touhid and Kokil succumbed to their injuries there while undergoing treatment, the OC added.

Earlier, three people were killed and another was injured as a truck rammed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Gouripur Upazila of the district in the morning.

The deceased were identified as Shahid Mia, 40, Khalil Mia, 32, and Masum Mia, residents of Durgapur Upazila in Netrakona District.

Local sources said the tuck smashed the auto-rickshaw in Khicha area under Tarakanda Police Station on the Netrakona-Mymensingh Highway at around 10am, leaving the auto-rickshaw driver Shahid dead on the spot and three others injured.

Two other injured persons succumbed to their injuries at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

However, police seized the truck, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Shyamganj Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Inspector Md Shafiur Rahman confirmed the incident.

THAKURGAON: An elderly woman was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Alema Khatun, 65, a resident of Madhyajhargaon Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a three wheeler, locally known Mahindra, collided head-on with an auto-rickshaw in Baliadangi intersection area in the evening, leaving Alema Khatun critically injured.

Injured Alema was rushed to Thakurgaon Adhunik Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Thakurgaon Sadar PS OC Tanvirul Islam confirmed the incident.

GOPALGANJ: Two people were killed and five others injured in separate road accident in Sadar and Tungipara upazilas of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Hasibur Munsi, 35, and Gorai Sheikh, 45.

Gopalganj Sadar PS OC Manirul Islam said five members of a family were going to Majhgati from Sadar riding by a van. At that time, a truck hit the van, leaving six people including van puller injured.

The injured were rushed to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Hasibur dead, the OC added.

Meanwhile, A man was killed in another road accident in Tungipara Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Gorai.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Abdul Barek of the PS said a three-wheeler hit a van carrying Gorai in Nilfa Maleker Bazar area of the upazila, leaving him critically injured.

He was rushed to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.





