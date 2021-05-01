Eight more people die of corona in Barishal Division

BARISHAL, Apr 30: Eight more people died of coronavirus in the division in the last 48 hours till Thursday.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 262 here. Of the newly deceased, four are in Barishal including three in the city, and two in Bhola and Barguna districts each.

Meanwhile, a total of 14,475 people tested positive for the virus in the division. Among the total infected people, 6,574 are in Barishal while 108 died of it in the district, including 65 in the city.

In Bhola, a total of 1,744 people have contracted the virus while 24 died of it.

In Patuakhali, 2,107 people tested positive for the virus while 50 died of it.

In Jhalakati, the virus cases stand at 1,262 and 24 died of it.

In Pirojpur, 1,576 people have contracted the virus while 31 died of it.

In Barguna, 1,212 people were infected with the virus while the total fatality cases stand at 24.

Among the total infected, 11,743 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the division.







