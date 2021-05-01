Four women among 10 murdered in ten dists

A total of 10 people including four women and a minor boy were murdered in separate incidents in ten districts- Barguna, Manikganj, Pabna, Thakurgaon, Bhola, Naogaon, Bagerhat, Moulvibazar, Jashore and Madaripur, in five days.

BARGUNA: A man was allegedly hacked to death by his son over land dispute in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

Deceased Aynal was a resident of Uttar Heulibunia Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Barguna Sadar Police Station (PS) KM Tariqul Islam said the incident took place in the area at around 5pm.

Being informed, recovered the body and sent it to Bagerhat Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers detained the accused Jamal, 32, in this connection, the OC added.

MANIKGANJ: A man was beaten to death allegedly by his son in Singair Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Selim Hossain Khokon, 50, was a resident of Chandanpur Village under Jamirta Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Selim had been suffering from paralysis disease for seven months and staying at home.

However, his son Kawsar beat him up mercilessly over family feud in the morning, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Kawsar went into hiding soon after the incident.

Singair PS OC Md Aslam Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed in this connection.

PABNA: A housewife was strangled by miscreants in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Mukti Khatun Rita, 28, was the wife of Biozid Sarder of Masuriapara Village under Ishwardi Municipality.

The deceased's mother-in-law Nilima Khatun Benu said Biozid works at Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant. However, he went to a market in the morning. A group of miscreants came to the house at around 11am and strangled Mukti Khatun.

Sensing the matter, Nilima Khatun entered her daughter-in-law's room and found her body.

Hearing her screams, locals rushed in and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Ishwardi PS OC Asaduzzaman Asad confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.

THAKURGAON: A man was murdered by his son in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Nur Islam, 65, son of late Siddiq Ali, was a resident of Barunagaon Hasan Memberpara Village under Salandar Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said, Nur Islam and his son Hasibul Islam had been at loggerheads over family issues for long.

As a sequel to it, Hasibul attacked on his father at dawn while he was returning home after performing Fazr prayer and hacked him, leaving Nur Islam critically injured.

Hearing his screams, locals rushed in and took Nur Islam to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Rangpur Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, Nur Islam died on the way to Rangpur.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Thakurgaon Sadar PS Inspector (Investigation) AKM Atiqur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a murder case is underway in this connection.

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: An elderly woman, who was injured in an attack carried out by her rivals in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on March 29, died on Wednesday night.

Deceased Anwara Begum, 65, wife of late Joynal Abedin, was a resident of Char Nurul Amin Village under Dularhat PS in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Anwara Begum had been at loggerheads with local Union Parishad Member Yusuf of the area over land for long.

As a sequel to it, one Mafizul Islam Moju Gong along with his people attacked on the house of Anwara on March 29 and beaten her to injure.

Later, Anwara succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday night.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Dularhat PS OC Morad Hossain confirmed the incident.

PATNITALA, NAOGAON: A farmer was allegedly killed by police torture in Patnitala Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Hamidur Rahman, 48, son of late Khodabox, was a resident of Boram Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Hamidur divorced his wife 10 to 12 days back over a family dispute.

As his wife filed a case against him with Patnitala PS, police arrested Hamidur on April 22.

As he denied remarrying his former wife, police started torturing him, leaving Hamidur critically injured.

On Tuesday, he was taken to Patnitala Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, he died at RMCH at night.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's mother alleged that his son was killed by the torture of Patnitala PS OC Shamsul Alam Shah.

Meanwhile, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr SM Khalid Saifullah said the body bore no injury marks.

Patnitala PS Inspector (Investigation) Habibur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death will be known after getting autopsy report.

MONGLA, BAGERHAT: A woman was reportedly killed by her son in Mongla Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

Deceased Shoibalini Rai, 60, was the wife of Khitish Chandra Rai, a resident of Shelabunia Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Shoibalini and her daughter-in-law Suchitra Biswas, 28, were locked into an altercation in the afternoon over family matters.

As Shoibalini's son Subrata, 42, returned home, his wife told him about the altercation.

Later, Subrata hit on his mother's head with a spade, which left her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bagerhat Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police, however, arrested accused Subrata Rai and his wife Suchitra Biswas in this connection.

Additional Superintendent of Police Mir Shafin Mahmud confirmed the incident.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A man was allegedly killed by his cousin brothers in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

Deceased Suman Goala, 32, was the son of Bimal Goala alias Sadhu, a resident of Champar Cha-Bagan area in the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted his body in the area at around 5pm and informed police.

Quoting the deceased's family members, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Kamalganj PS Anisur Rahman said Suman's cousins Bishwajit Goala and his brother Sanjit Goala killed him over family matters.

Filing of a case with the PS is underway in this connection, the ASI added.

JASHORE: A woman was strangulated allegedly by her in-laws in Chaugachha Upazila of the district early Monday.

Deceased Ayesha Begum, 18, was the wife of Imran alias Sohel Rana, a resident of Mathpara area under Chaugachha Municipality.

However, police detained Sohel Rana, his father Hasanur Rahman and mother Bilkis Begum in this connection.

Quoting locals, Chaugachha PS OC Saiful Islam Sabuj said hearing screams of the in-laws, neighbours rushed to the house at early hours and found the body lying on the floor.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jashore Sadar Hospital morgue.

Police primarily assumed that she might have been strangulated, the OC added.

MADARIPUR: A minor boy was slaughtered by his father in Kalkini Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Deceased Roni, 10, was the son of Tofazzal Hossain, a resident of Gopalpur Village in the upazila.

After killing his son, Tofazzal attempted to commit suicide by taking poison.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Minara Begum, wife of Tofazzal Hossain, got involved in an extramarital affair with one Abdur Rashid, a tea seller of the area, recently.

Following this, Minara fled away with Rashid about one and a half months back.

Fearing public embarrassment, Tofazzal slaughtered his son and drank poison in the house at around 11pm.

Sensing the matter, neighbours rushed in, took Tofazzal to Madaripur Sadar Hospital and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body of Roni and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Kalkini PS OC Ishtiaq Asfaq Russell confirmed the incident.







