Saturday, 1 May, 2021, 9:33 AM
Saline crisis continues in Bagerhat hospital as diarrhoea patients on the rise

Published : Saturday, 1 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Md Shah Alam Tuku

The photo shows diarrhoea patients on the floor of Bagerhat Sadar Hospital. photo: observer

BAGERHAT, Apr 30: Diarrhoea patients are increasing, day by day, in the district.
Over 600 patients received treatment at different hospitals in the last one week.
According to the hospital sources, all in-coming patients cannot be provided with treatment equally with bed allocation; as a result, many are treated on floor.
Still more than 200 patients are undergoing treatment in different hospitals including Sadar Hospital; physicians and nurses are hiccupping to provide them with necessary treatment.
Patients and relatives complained, they have to purchase all prescribed medicines from the outside, except one saline and two tablets-each, until curing.
Hospital authorities said, they are facing saline-crisis, and its shortage has been for sudden rise to the arrival toll.
Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr. KM Humayun Kabir said, water-borne diseases including diarrhoea have gone up in Bagerhat; ponds have dried up due to heat and drought; and drinking polluted water, people are getting affected.      
Coming from Gazalia of Morrelganj Upazila, one Saifuzaman, uncle of patient Mehedi Hasan at diarrhoea ward of Bagerhat Sadar Hospital,   said, "I took him to the hospital, and he was admitted after he vomited firstly following loose motion."
We are in the hospital for three days, he added.
He complained, except one packet saline and two pieces of tablet, he is purchasing all other medicines from the outside.
"I have already medicines of about Tk 3,000. The environment is not so well here," he further said, adding, poor patients are getting it hard to buy medicines.
Diarrhoea patient Rehena from Gazalia of Kochua was admitted into the hospital on Wednesday. She was pushed a saline from the hospital; besides, five more pieces were brought from pharmacy.   
"We are poor. It took me hard to purchase these at own cost. But I had to buy to save her life," said her sister Selina Begum.
This is the scene of diarrhoea patients and treatment in the Sadar hospital.
Residential Medical Officer of the hospital Md Mirajul Karim said, "We are admitting 20 to 25 patients daily against in our hospital. The saline crisis has been created due to pressure of patients. We are also hiccupping to provide treatment."
CS Kabir said, water is salty in most of the coastal area. If there is rainfall and pure drinking water is available, people will get rid of diarrhoea, he hoped.


