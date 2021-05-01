WB announces partial lockdown, bans all gatherings

NEW DELHI, Apr 30: The West Bengal government led by Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced restrictions on the state for an indefinite period of time. All shopping malls, cinema halls, restaurants and bars, sports complexes, gyms, spas, beauty parlours and swimming pools will remain closed until further notice.

Announcing restrictions on all religious, social, cultural, academic and entertainment-related gatherings in the state, the West Bengal government announced that markets for essential items buying will remain open from 7-9 am and 3-5 pm.

Essential services like medical shops, medical equipment shops, grocery, etc will remain outside the confines of the embargo. -ZEE