Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 1 May, 2021, 9:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Biden marks 100th day at rally promoting big spending plans

Published : Saturday, 1 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

DULUTH, Apr 30: President Joe Biden marked his 100th day in office Thursday with a trip to the crucial electoral state of Georgia to promote multi-trillion dollar spending plans that he says can transform the United States.
Addressing a drive-in rally at a Duluth, Georgia, car park, Biden praised the state for beating the odds last November and sending two Democrats -- Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff -- to the Senate.
Those two upset wins secured the narrowest of congressional majorities for Biden, allowing him to push through a $1.9 trillion stimulus package soon after taking office and begin planning for another $4 billion in spending on infrastructure, social safety nets and education. "Your vote changed the world," Biden told the socially distanced crowd to honks and cheers.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WB announces partial lockdown, bans all gatherings
No clampdown on info: India SC warns in big Covid hearing
Biden marks 100th day at rally promoting big spending plans
First autonomous ship preps for maiden voyage
Iran sees ‘new chapter’ with Saudi Arabia
Family members release flowers into the sea during a remembrance ceremony for the crew
UK PM faces heat after phone number found online
US President Joe Biden picks a dandelion flower for First Lady Jill Biden


Latest News
West Bengal announces partial lockdown
Young woman found dead at Cox’s Bazar hotel amid lockdown
Government offices unlikely to open before Eid
Hanging body of young woman recovered from Cox’s Bazar hotel
Askari made IU Arts Faculty dean
Historic May Day Saturday
Biden meets ex-US president Jimmy Carter in Georgia
Worldwide Covid-19 cases pass 150 million: AFP tally
Govt allocates Tk 8,600cr for workers wage to combat pandemic: PM
Man killed as truck falls into ditch in Manikganj
Most Read News
Death and Dhaka’s sugar daddy culture!
Tips for a healthy Ramadan with diabetes
Bangladesh reports 57 Covid-19 deaths, lowest in a day since April 5
'Second wife' files rape case against Mamunul
Bangladesh fight back; Taskin takes 2
Don’t run after reports, reports will come to you
Raushon Ershad hospitalised
4 killed, 7 injured in Rangpur road accident
Countrywide demo on Sunday demanding reopening transport services
44 killed in stampede at Israel religious festival
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft