Biden marks 100th day at rally promoting big spending plans

DULUTH, Apr 30: President Joe Biden marked his 100th day in office Thursday with a trip to the crucial electoral state of Georgia to promote multi-trillion dollar spending plans that he says can transform the United States.

Addressing a drive-in rally at a Duluth, Georgia, car park, Biden praised the state for beating the odds last November and sending two Democrats -- Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff -- to the Senate.

Those two upset wins secured the narrowest of congressional majorities for Biden, allowing him to push through a $1.9 trillion stimulus package soon after taking office and begin planning for another $4 billion in spending on infrastructure, social safety nets and education. "Your vote changed the world," Biden told the socially distanced crowd to honks and cheers. -AFP



