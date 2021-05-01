Video
Saturday, 1 May, 2021, 9:32 AM
Inter on brink of Serie A title

Published : Saturday, 1 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

MILAN, APRIL 30: Inter Milan are on the brink of the Serie A title which they could claim for the first time in over a decade this weekend while Juventus scramble for a Champions League spot.
Antonio Conte's Inter travel south to basement club Crotone on Saturday where a win would allow them to put one hand on a trophy they last won in 2010.
If Inter win and second-placed Atalanta, who are 11 points off top spot, fail to claim all three points at Sassuolo on Sunday, Inter will lift their 19th Serie A crown with four games to go.
Inter could also be crowned champions with a draw if Atalanta lose, but other results would have to go the league leaders' way.
Inter's Chinese president Steven Zhang returned to Milan this week for the run-in to the title celebrations.
And despite the pressure midfielder Nicolo Barella said the team were in a "calm frame of mind" having come close last season.    -AFP
.


