

Sanath Jayasuriya urges fans to stay home safely and look after others

Speaking exclusively over the telephone from Colombo, he said, "I know that lot of fans would have liked to watch this match having come to the stadium. But these are uncertain times and we need to follow health guidelines".

"I urge all fans to stay at home and take care of yourselves and look after your families. We, as a nation have overcome lot of difficult times and I'm sure this pandemic too would pass. Let's be disciplined and follow what medical experts tell us".

Great opportunity

Sri Lanka Greats XI is comprised of former legendary cricketers, including the players from the team, which won the 1996 World Cup.

"It's a great opportunity to play alongside some of my team mates with whom I shared the dressing room for 20 years. It will be good fun. This is not going to be serious cricket but some fun as we come together for a good cause".

"Our fans are our biggest strength and if we can bring a smile in their faces in these testing times, we will be really pleased with it. We have received lot of support during the last few days as we are trying to conduct this game under difficult circumstances", Jaysasuriya 51, added.

"I need to thank Professor Arjuna de Silva for making sure that everything goes smoothly and taking efforts to conduct this in a safe environment", he signed off.











