Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 1 May, 2021, 9:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Sanath Jayasuriya urges fans to stay home safely and look after others   

Published : Saturday, 1 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
BIPIN DANI

Sanath Jayasuriya urges fans to stay home safely and look after others   

Sanath Jayasuriya urges fans to stay home safely and look after others   

Former Sri Lankan all rounder Sanath Jayasuriya, who is to lead the Greats XI team in the spectatorless Charity match against the Team Sri Lanka on May 4 has urged the fans to stay home safely.
Speaking exclusively over the telephone from Colombo, he said, "I know that lot of fans would have liked to watch this match having come to the stadium. But these are uncertain times and we need to follow health guidelines".
"I urge all fans to stay at home and take care of yourselves and look after your families. We, as a nation have overcome lot of difficult times  and I'm sure this pandemic too would pass. Let's be disciplined and follow what medical experts tell us".
Great opportunity
Sri Lanka Greats XI is comprised of former legendary cricketers, including the players from the team, which won the 1996 World Cup.
"It's a great opportunity to play alongside some of my team mates with whom I shared the dressing room for 20 years. It will be good fun. This is not going to be serious cricket but some fun as we come together for a good cause".
"Our fans are our biggest strength and if we can bring a smile in their faces in these testing times, we will be really pleased with it. We have received lot of support during the last few days as we are trying to conduct this game under difficult circumstances", Jaysasuriya 51, added.
"I need to thank Professor Arjuna de Silva for making sure that everything goes smoothly and taking efforts to conduct this in a safe environment", he signed off.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ManU aim to keep ManC title celebrations on ice
Tokyo Olympics could be held without fans
Inter on brink of Serie A title
Man Utd hit Roma for six to banish semi-final hoodoo
Barcelona's shock defeat keeps La Liga title race wide open
Sanath Jayasuriya urges fans to stay home safely and look after others   
Butt misses maiden hundred as Pakistan build lead against Zimbabwe
South Africa to bid for 2027 Cricket World Cup


Latest News
West Bengal announces partial lockdown
Young woman found dead at Cox’s Bazar hotel amid lockdown
Government offices unlikely to open before Eid
Hanging body of young woman recovered from Cox’s Bazar hotel
Askari made IU Arts Faculty dean
Historic May Day Saturday
Biden meets ex-US president Jimmy Carter in Georgia
Worldwide Covid-19 cases pass 150 million: AFP tally
Govt allocates Tk 8,600cr for workers wage to combat pandemic: PM
Man killed as truck falls into ditch in Manikganj
Most Read News
Death and Dhaka’s sugar daddy culture!
Tips for a healthy Ramadan with diabetes
Bangladesh reports 57 Covid-19 deaths, lowest in a day since April 5
'Second wife' files rape case against Mamunul
Bangladesh fight back; Taskin takes 2
Don’t run after reports, reports will come to you
Raushon Ershad hospitalised
4 killed, 7 injured in Rangpur road accident
Countrywide demo on Sunday demanding reopening transport services
44 killed in stampede at Israel religious festival
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft