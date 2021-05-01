Video
South Africa to bid for 2027 Cricket World Cup

Published : Saturday, 1 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

JOHANNESBURG, APRIL 30: Cricket South Africa will bid to host the 2027 men's Cricket World Cup, acting president Rihan Richards said on Friday.
Richards made the announcement at a press conference at which details of a new governance model for CSA were revealed following months of wrangling.
He said agreement on the composition of a new board, with a majority of independent directors, would enable CSA to put the focus firmly back on cricket matters.
Richards said South Africa will take part in a bidding process for International Cricket Council events over a new eight-year cycle. Bidding is expected to open within the next few months.
"We will be bidding for both men's and women's World Cups, an Under-19 World Cup and a T20 World Cup," said Richards. "But our focus will be on the 2027 men's World Cup. We believe it is an ideal opportunity as it will be 24 years since we last hosted it."
South Africa staged the 2003 men's World Cup and the 2005 women's World Cup as well as the inaugural 2007 World T20 and the 2009 Champions Trophy. It also has staged two Under-19 tournaments.    -AFP


