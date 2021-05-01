Video
Saturday, 1 May, 2021
Sri Lankan team in favour of turning the Test live

Published : Saturday, 1 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
BIPIN DANI 

Sri Lankan team, which is on a strong footing and unlikely to lose the ongoing Test at the end of the 2nd day's play will try to make this Test live instead of getting it killed, it is reliably learnt.
According to the highly placed sources in Kandy, the Lankan captain Dimuth Karunratne is not in favour of prolonging the first innings but considering declaring (if all wickets don't fall) within an hour on Saturday.
In fact, had the batsmen scored freely on the second day, declaration would have come at tea time on Friday.
The team is eying a safe score of 500 runs to get the bowlers enough time to get 20 Bangladeshi wickets.
Considering the rain and bad lights stopping play frequently, Sri Lankan team management is still hoping for the results in the Test.


