Taskin shows character, Tigers back in fight 



Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed (R) celebrates after he dismissed Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka (L) during the second day of the second and final Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Friday. photo: AFP

Visiting bowlers had been very accurate in terms of line and length from the very early over of the day and hosts overnight set betters had to sweat to make scores. Tigers' quick Taskin started pawed first for Bangladesh to claim the wicket of opener Lahiru Thirimanne, who added nine runs to his overnight 131.

The speedster stroke again to claim the wicket of veteran Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews, who managed to score five runs only. But before Mathews, Mehidy Miraz sent sideline to another overnight whiffer Oshada Fernando. Resuming from earlier day's 40 runs, Fernando stopped at 81.

Islanders gathered 43 runs only from the morning session losing three wickets. They however, shared the post-lunch session with guests losing two wickets to amass 91 runs.

Centurion of the previous match Dhanajaya de Silva had gone for two while Pathum Nissanka departed from 22 yards outing 30 runs on the card. Wicketkeeper batsman Niroshan Dickwella and Ramesh Mendis, the last recognised Lankan batting pair, had been in the crease since then. The batters remained unbeaten in day-2 of the game scoring 64 and 22 runs respectively as Sri Lanka piled-up 469 runs on the board losing six wickets.

Taskin Ahmed, the leading wicket taker of the series so far with six scalps, claimed three wickets. Besides, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Miraz and Shoriful Islam shared one wicket each.

The day's game interrupted twice in the last session, once by the rain and the later one by the bad light. Rain raid after three overs of the post-tea session and consumed 20 minutes. The game resumed again but for 6.5 overs only and play stopped due to insufficient light and the day's game called off officially at 5:00pm (BST).

Match officials therefore, revised the game tenure for the rest of the days to 98 overs. So, today's game will start 15 minutes earlier than the original time and will be extended the ending time 15 more minutes.

Earlier, Sri Lanka opted to bat first winning the toss on Thursday and posted 291 runs on the board on day-1 losing the wicket of skipper Dimuth Karuna Ratne, who stopped at 116 by debutant Shoriful.







