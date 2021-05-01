Kings dump Baridhara 6-0 as BPL resumes



A moment of the match between Bashundhara Kings and Uttar Baridhara in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football at Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS), on Friday. photo: BFF

In the day's match, Argentine forward Ra�l Becerra, Brazilian midfielder Fernandes and Brazilian striker Robinho struck twice each to secure Bashundhara's emphatic victory in the one-sided affairs after leading the first half by 3-0 goals.

Baecerra opened an account scoring the first goal for Kings early in the 3rd minute while Fernandes doubled the Bashundhara's lead in the 11th minute.

Robinho scored the third goal for Bashundhara in the 33rd minute of the match while after the resumption Fernandes scored his second and fourth goal for Bashundhara in the 55th minute of the match.

Baecerra further widened the team's margin scoring his second and fifth goal for the holders in the 64th minute of the match while Robinho completed the winners' tally scoring his second and sixth goal for Bashundhara in the 90+1st minute.

Bashundhara Kings dominated the entire proceeding and notched their deserving while Baridhara Club were totally off-colored on the day as they failed to produce any real scoring chance during the proceeding.

The day's win saw, Bashundhara Kings extended their lead with 37 points from 13 matches while Baridhara Club remained at their previous collection of nine points playing the same number of matches.

Bashundhara Kings will play their next match against Bangladesh Police Football Club on March 4 while Uttar Baridhara Club will also meet Bangladesh Police Football Club on March 7, both the matches will be held at the same venue.

Today's matches: Mohammedan SC vs Arambagh Krira Sangha (4 pm), Rahmatganj MFS vs Saif Sporting Club (7 pm) and Chittagong Abahani Limited vs Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club (9 pm). All the matches will be held at the same venue. -BSS









