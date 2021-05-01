Pangaon Container Terminal remains underutilised

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 30: Pangaon Container Terminal (PCT), constructed at a cost of Tk 1.77 billion over 100 acres of land in Narayanganj district has remained underutlised due to non-availability of the requisite number of vessels for carrying containers from Chattogram Port even after 8 years of its establishment.

The PCT was inaugurated in November 7 in 2013 by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The annual container handling capacity of Pangaon Terminal (PCT) is one lac TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units). But in 2020, Pangaon terminal handled only 24000 TEUS of container. But vast facilities are remaining underutlised in the terminal.

The CPA has already awarded licences to 32 private firms to carry containers from Chattogram Port to Pangaon Container Terminal.

Director Traffic of CPA Enamul Karim said a total of 11 ships are now carrying containers to Pangaon through riverways. Each of them can carry 60 TEUs of container in a single trip. So, ships are also not sufficient to carry more containers to Pangaon, he added.

The CPA sources said the private licence holders could not yet procure their vessel. Moreover, the principal stakeholders, the readymade garments owners prefer land transport for carrying their containers from Chattogram Port to Dhaka. They said the transportation by river took a long time that affected their business. So, the stakeholders are also reluctant to carry their containers by waterways, resulting in the decrease of productivity of the terminal. The licence holders of the private vessels are also reluctant as the stakeholders are not interested in carrying their cargo through waterways.

The main objective of Pangaon Terminal is the handling of containers to be transported by inland waterways from and to the maritime ports of Chattogram and Mongla. Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) with Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) has implemented the Project under joint venture. The entire investment cost was borne by CPA.

About five lakg TEUs of containers are Dhaka bound. As a result, the CPA had constructed a container yard at Kamalapur that are transported by train from Chattogram to Dhaka. Kamalapur ICD had been constructed to send the containers to the doorstep of the importers of the country through this ICD. The Dhaka bound containers are directly transported to Kamalapur ICD by Bangladesh Railway.

Kamalapur ICD can handle only 10 per cent of Dhaka bound containers.

Meanwhile, CPA procured three vessels to carry containers to Pangaon Terminal. But due to continuous losing, the CPA handed over three ships, procured for Chattogram-Pangaon route, to a private organisation on September 2 in 2015. Three ships, named Pangaon Express, Pangaon Vision and Pangaon Success have been purchased by the CPA at a cost of Tk 80 crore for Chattogram-Pangaon route to carry containers to Pangaon Container terminal.

But the steps taken by the CPA became flop as the stakeholders are not interested to use the river route to Pangaon.

Consequently, the CPA had to incur a huge loss for the procurement of three ships.

So, the CPA has decided to lease those ships to private sector. The Summit group, a private organization, has taken the lease of those ships with conditions that they would carry minimum 20 per cent cargo towards pangaon Container terminal.

So the purpose of construction of Pangaon Container Terminal (PCT) at a cost of Tk 177 crore over an area of 100 acres of land in Narayanganj district has ended in futility.