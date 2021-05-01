Doraiswami offers joint production of Covaxin

Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Vikram Doraiswami is keen to remind his hosts that there is another option of a Covid-19 vaccine available from his country as the vaccine supply from the Serum Institute of India got disrupted amid high domestic demand.

The High Commissioner said besides the Covishield vaccine from Serum, the alternative that they have consistently been offering to export Covaxin, which they offered not only for trial here in Bangladesh at their own cost but also for co-production.

Covaxin is the brand name of India's 'indigenous vaccine', so called for also being developed on Indian soil by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV).

Doraiswami reiterated that for Covaxin, there is also an offer to co-produce that remains on the table. He also said Dhaka can choose to be flexible, so the choice is not either/or. It can choose to order both. -UNB







