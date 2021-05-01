Hefazat leader Qader sent to jail

Maulana Ahmad Abdul Qader, Nayeb-e-Ameer of Hefazat-e-Islam, was sent to jail after a five-day remand in a case filed over the mayhem at Shapla Chattar in the capital eight years ago. Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Yasmin Ara passed the remand order on Friday.

The Detective Branch (DB) of police produced Qader before the court with a prayer to put him jail until the investigation was completed in the case filed with the Paltan Police Station in 2013.

Abdul Qader, who was the former president of Islami Chhatra Shibir, was arrested by a DB team from West Agargaon in Dhaka on April 24. He is also the Secretary General of Khelafat Majlish.

Several cases have been filed against him in connection with Hefazat mayhem at Shapla Chattar and the recent violence.

Following a massive rally on May 5 in 2013, Hefazat men clashed with law enforcers and Awami League activists.

Following the rampage, more than 50 cases were filed with Paltan and Motijheel police stations on charges of murder and violence against hundreds of people, including Hefazat's the then secretary general Junaid Babunagari.

Our Sylhet correspondent reported that police on Friday claimed to have arrested a top Hefazat-e-Islam leader in Sylhet's Zakiganj.

Mufti Maulana Masood is the general secretary of the dissolved committee of Zakiganj Upazila Hefazat-e-Islam, officials said. He was also the vice principal of Shahbagh Jamia Madania Qasimul Ulum Madrasa and the leader of Jamiat-e-Ulama Islam.







