28 gold bars  seized at Dhaka airport

Twenty-eight gold bars weighing around 3.248kgs were seized by the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate from a Biman flight at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Friday.

Customs Intelligence started surveillance at various points of the airport to prevent smuggling, after a tip-off about the gold bars was sent to the CIID office, said a press release.

Based on the information, the gold bars were found at 1:59am under a seat of Biman flight BG-5046 which arrived from Dubai.

The estimated market value of the bars is over Tk 2.8 crore, the press release said. A case is being filed in this connection.







