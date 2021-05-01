Demand for resumption of public transport service

Leaders of Bangladesh Road Transport Workers' Federation on Friday announced that it would hold demonstrations across the country on May 2 demanding immediate resumption of public transport services.

They also announced demonstrations in front of the offices of the deputy commissioners in all the districts on May 4.

They announced the programmes from a press conference at the Jatiya Press Club in the capital.

They presented their three-point demand. The demands are resumption of public and goods-laden transport services with 50 percent passengers following health rules, financial support and relief for workers and rice for them at Tk10 at open market sale points set up at all bus and truck terminals.

On Thursday, transport workers blocked the road in front of Gabtoli inter-district bus terminal in Dhaka and Bangladesh Bus-Truck Owners' Association held a press conference at the same terminal to press home the same three-point demand.

At the Friday conference, the federation General Secretary Osman Ali said, "Currently the 'lockdown' is only imposed on the public transports while industries, shopping malls, markets, different offices, garment factories and kitchen markets are open."

He said passengers continue to move by using cars, microbuses, CNG-run auto-rickshaws, rickshaws, motorcycles and even mini trucks by paying higher fares. "Around 50 lakh workers depending on the sector are passing days in hardship ahead of Eid," he added.

Osman also said, "If the transport workers take to roads, we will not take the responsibility then."

Senior Vice President Sadiqur Rahman Hiru said they had helped workers as per their ability through 249 unions under the federation.







