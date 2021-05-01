Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 1 May, 2021, 9:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Demand for resumption of public transport service

Transport workers hold demos tomorrow

Published : Saturday, 1 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff Correspondent

Leaders of Bangladesh Road Transport Workers' Federation on Friday announced that it would hold demonstrations across the country on May 2 demanding immediate resumption of public transport services.
They also announced demonstrations in front of the offices of the deputy commissioners in all the districts on May 4.
They announced the programmes from a press conference at the Jatiya Press Club in the capital.
They presented their three-point demand. The demands are resumption of public and goods-laden transport services with 50 percent passengers following health rules, financial support and relief for workers and rice for them at Tk10 at open market sale points set up at all bus and truck terminals.
On Thursday, transport workers blocked the road in front of Gabtoli inter-district bus terminal in Dhaka and Bangladesh Bus-Truck Owners' Association held a press conference at the same terminal to press home the same three-point demand.
At the Friday conference, the federation General Secretary Osman Ali said, "Currently the 'lockdown' is only imposed on the public transports while industries, shopping malls, markets, different offices, garment factories and kitchen markets are open."
He said passengers continue to move by using cars, microbuses, CNG-run auto-rickshaws, rickshaws, motorcycles and even mini trucks by paying higher fares. "Around 50 lakh workers depending on the sector are passing days in hardship ahead of Eid," he added.
Osman also said, "If the transport workers take to roads, we will not take the responsibility then."
Senior Vice President Sadiqur Rahman Hiru said they had helped workers as per their ability through 249 unions under the federation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pangaon Container Terminal remains underutilised
Doraiswami offers joint production of Covaxin
Hefazat leader Qader sent to jail
Vehicles crowd Shimulia Ferry Terminal amid countrywide lockdown
Higher body weight linked with severe C-19 risk: Lancet study
28 gold bars  seized at Dhaka airport
Demand for resumption of public transport service
Raushan Ershad hospitalised


Latest News
West Bengal announces partial lockdown
Young woman found dead at Cox’s Bazar hotel amid lockdown
Government offices unlikely to open before Eid
Hanging body of young woman recovered from Cox’s Bazar hotel
Askari made IU Arts Faculty dean
Historic May Day Saturday
Biden meets ex-US president Jimmy Carter in Georgia
Worldwide Covid-19 cases pass 150 million: AFP tally
Govt allocates Tk 8,600cr for workers wage to combat pandemic: PM
Man killed as truck falls into ditch in Manikganj
Most Read News
Death and Dhaka’s sugar daddy culture!
Tips for a healthy Ramadan with diabetes
Bangladesh reports 57 Covid-19 deaths, lowest in a day since April 5
'Second wife' files rape case against Mamunul
Bangladesh fight back; Taskin takes 2
Don’t run after reports, reports will come to you
Raushon Ershad hospitalised
4 killed, 7 injured in Rangpur road accident
Countrywide demo on Sunday demanding reopening transport services
44 killed in stampede at Israel religious festival
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft