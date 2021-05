Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Raushan Ershad was admitted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka on Thursday night as she fell sick.

Raushan's assistant private secretary Mamun Hasan said the 77-year-old opposition leader was taken to the CMH around 9:00pm on Thursday with dehydration and acidity problems.

"She's now doing well, and doctors said her condition is stable," Mamun said on Friday afternoon. -UNB