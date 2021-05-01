Iftar Recipe



Dil Afroz Sayda



Jilapi



Ingredients:

Flour- 2 cup

Cornflour- 3 tbsp

Oil- 2 cup

Yeast-1 tsp

Jafran-1/2tsp

Rosewater-1 tbsp

Water-1 1/2cup

Yogurt-1tbsp

For syrup(shira):

Sugar-1 1/2 cup

Method:

* Mix all ingredients (except water) in a bowl. Add water in small amounts, so clumps aren't formed.

* After mixing, keep in a warm place for 30 minutes. Soak jafran in rosewater.

* Boil sugar and water to make syrup. The jafran that has been soaked in rosewater and the syrup should be kept on stove with low heat. Heat oil in another stove.

* Lower the heat and put a nozzle in a piping bag. Make the jilapis on top of the oil.

* Fry them in low heat and release them on top of the syrup.After 5 minutes, take them off the syrup.







Chick Peaschaat



Ingredients:

Chick peas-1 cup

potato- half cup

cucumber- half cup

tamarind sauce- 4 tbsp

sugar- 4 tsp

chopped tomato- half cup

salt- as required

chopped onion- half cup

chopped dried chilli- 1 tsp

chopped green chilli powder- 2 tsp

chaat masala- 1 tsp

mustard oil-3 tbsp

cumin powder-1 tbsp

tomato sauce-2 tbsp

coriander leaves -as needed

Fried sev-as needed



Method:

* Wash the Chick peas and soak it for 3-4 hours, then cut the potato into cubes. Boil the chickpeas and potatoes in a pressure cooker.

Dil Afroz Sayda is working as a culinary chef, assessor and founder of Sayda's Kitchen. Recently, she was awarded best culinary artiste and chef by Friends View Star Awards. She also received outstanding performance award from Shera Radhuni and Gunijon Shonmanona award from Bangladesh Cultural Forum.