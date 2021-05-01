Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 1 May, 2021, 9:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Iftar Recipe

Published : Saturday, 1 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

Dil Afroz Sayda

Dil Afroz Sayda

 Dil Afroz Sayda is working as a culinary chef, assessor and founder of Sayda's Kitchen. Recently, she was awarded best culinary artiste and chef by Friends View Star Awards. She also received outstanding performance award from Shera Radhuni and Gunijon Shonmanona award from Bangladesh Cultural Forum.

Jilapi

Ingredients:
Flour- 2 cup
Cornflour- 3 tbsp
Oil- 2 cup
Yeast-1 tsp
Jafran-1/2tsp
Rosewater-1 tbsp
Water-1 1/2cup
Yogurt-1tbsp
For syrup(shira):
Sugar-1 1/2 cup
Iftar Recipe

Iftar Recipe

Water-1 1/2 cup

Method:
* Mix all ingredients (except water) in a bowl. Add water in small amounts, so clumps aren't formed.
* After mixing, keep in a warm place for 30 minutes. Soak jafran in rosewater.
* Boil sugar and water to make syrup. The jafran that has been soaked in rosewater and the syrup should be kept on stove with low heat. Heat oil in another stove.
* Lower the heat and put a nozzle in a piping bag. Make the jilapis on top of the oil.
* Fry them in low heat and release them on top of the syrup.After 5 minutes, take them off the syrup.



Chick Peaschaat

Ingredients:
Chick peas-1 cup
potato- half cup
cucumber- half cup
tamarind sauce- 4 tbsp
Iftar Recipe

Iftar Recipe

lemon juice- 2 tbsp
sugar- 4 tsp
chopped tomato- half cup
salt- as required
chopped onion- half cup
chopped dried chilli- 1 tsp
chopped green chilli powder- 2 tsp
chaat masala- 1 tsp
mustard oil-3 tbsp
cumin powder-1 tbsp
tomato sauce-2 tbsp
coriander leaves -as needed
Fried sev-as needed

Method:
* Wash the Chick peas and soak it for 3-4 hours, then cut the potato into cubes. Boil the chickpeas and potatoes in a pressure cooker.
* Mix all the ingredients one by one in a large bowl. Finally add the powdered spices. Now arrange the chickpeas in a bowl and serve it with tamarind sauce, coriander leaves, green chilli powder and fried jhuri.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Iftar Recipe
Tips for a healthy Ramadan with diabetes
Macadamia nut, extra virgin macadamia oil now in local market
Rang Bangladesh’s Eid arrangements
Kids Eid delight
Sehri Recipe
Telehealth: Transformation of healthcare in BD
Radisson starts Iftar home deliveries


Latest News
West Bengal announces partial lockdown
Young woman found dead at Cox’s Bazar hotel amid lockdown
Government offices unlikely to open before Eid
Hanging body of young woman recovered from Cox’s Bazar hotel
Askari made IU Arts Faculty dean
Historic May Day Saturday
Biden meets ex-US president Jimmy Carter in Georgia
Worldwide Covid-19 cases pass 150 million: AFP tally
Govt allocates Tk 8,600cr for workers wage to combat pandemic: PM
Man killed as truck falls into ditch in Manikganj
Most Read News
Death and Dhaka’s sugar daddy culture!
Tips for a healthy Ramadan with diabetes
Bangladesh reports 57 Covid-19 deaths, lowest in a day since April 5
'Second wife' files rape case against Mamunul
Bangladesh fight back; Taskin takes 2
Don’t run after reports, reports will come to you
Raushon Ershad hospitalised
4 killed, 7 injured in Rangpur road accident
Countrywide demo on Sunday demanding reopening transport services
44 killed in stampede at Israel religious festival
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft