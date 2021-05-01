|
Iftar Recipe
Dil Afroz Sayda is working as a culinary chef, assessor and founder of Sayda's Kitchen. Recently, she was awarded best culinary artiste and chef by Friends View Star Awards. She also received outstanding performance award from Shera Radhuni and Gunijon Shonmanona award from Bangladesh Cultural Forum.
Jilapi
Ingredients:
Flour- 2 cup
Cornflour- 3 tbsp
Oil- 2 cup
Yeast-1 tsp
Jafran-1/2tsp
Rosewater-1 tbsp
Water-1 1/2cup
Yogurt-1tbsp
For syrup(shira):
Sugar-1 1/2 cup
Water-1 1/2 cup
Method:
* Mix all ingredients (except water) in a bowl. Add water in small amounts, so clumps aren't formed.
* After mixing, keep in a warm place for 30 minutes. Soak jafran in rosewater.
* Boil sugar and water to make syrup. The jafran that has been soaked in rosewater and the syrup should be kept on stove with low heat. Heat oil in another stove.
* Lower the heat and put a nozzle in a piping bag. Make the jilapis on top of the oil.
* Fry them in low heat and release them on top of the syrup.After 5 minutes, take them off the syrup.
Chick Peaschaat
Ingredients:
Chick peas-1 cup
potato- half cup
cucumber- half cup
tamarind sauce- 4 tbsp
lemon juice- 2 tbsp
sugar- 4 tsp
chopped tomato- half cup
salt- as required
chopped onion- half cup
chopped dried chilli- 1 tsp
chopped green chilli powder- 2 tsp
chaat masala- 1 tsp
mustard oil-3 tbsp
cumin powder-1 tbsp
tomato sauce-2 tbsp
coriander leaves -as needed
Fried sev-as needed
Method:
* Wash the Chick peas and soak it for 3-4 hours, then cut the potato into cubes. Boil the chickpeas and potatoes in a pressure cooker.
* Mix all the ingredients one by one in a large bowl. Finally add the powdered spices. Now arrange the chickpeas in a bowl and serve it with tamarind sauce, coriander leaves, green chilli powder and fried jhuri.