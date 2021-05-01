Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 1 May, 2021, 9:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Macadamia nut, extra virgin macadamia oil now in local market

Published : Saturday, 1 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Life & Style Desk

Macadamia Nut and Extra Virgin Macadamia Nut oil, the Nuttish field brand products of Kenya's famous company Wish Kenya Limited, are available in the Bangladesh market. Extra Virgin Macadamia Nut Oil is packed in different jars like 750-gram, 500-gram, 250-gram, 100-gram, and Macadamia Nut in a 200-gram. TR Trade, the country's importer, has shipped these products in the country's market.
Iqbal Hossain Bhuiyan, Chief Executive officer (CEO) of TR Trade, said, "As from the moment, customer can continually purchase Macadamia Nut and Extra Virgin Macadamia Nut Oil of Nuttish Field Brand here in Bangladesh. During the lockdown, anyone can buy those products by online. "


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Iftar Recipe
Tips for a healthy Ramadan with diabetes
Macadamia nut, extra virgin macadamia oil now in local market
Rang Bangladesh’s Eid arrangements
Kids Eid delight
Sehri Recipe
Telehealth: Transformation of healthcare in BD
Radisson starts Iftar home deliveries


Latest News
West Bengal announces partial lockdown
Young woman found dead at Cox’s Bazar hotel amid lockdown
Government offices unlikely to open before Eid
Hanging body of young woman recovered from Cox’s Bazar hotel
Askari made IU Arts Faculty dean
Historic May Day Saturday
Biden meets ex-US president Jimmy Carter in Georgia
Worldwide Covid-19 cases pass 150 million: AFP tally
Govt allocates Tk 8,600cr for workers wage to combat pandemic: PM
Man killed as truck falls into ditch in Manikganj
Most Read News
Death and Dhaka’s sugar daddy culture!
Tips for a healthy Ramadan with diabetes
Bangladesh reports 57 Covid-19 deaths, lowest in a day since April 5
'Second wife' files rape case against Mamunul
Bangladesh fight back; Taskin takes 2
Don’t run after reports, reports will come to you
Raushon Ershad hospitalised
4 killed, 7 injured in Rangpur road accident
Countrywide demo on Sunday demanding reopening transport services
44 killed in stampede at Israel religious festival
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft