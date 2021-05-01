Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 1 May, 2021, 9:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Rang Bangladesh’s Eid arrangements

Published : Saturday, 1 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Life & Style Desk

Rang Bangladesh’s Eid arrangements

Rang Bangladesh’s Eid arrangements

Rang Bangladesh has decorated the Eid collection with a unique collection by maintaining continuity. Just like every other time, the theme-based collection has also been created this year. The clothing is made in three special themes. Islamic design, floral and Indian textiles are the three design themes of this year's festival collection. In the three themes of the Eid collection, of course, have given importance to the cultural and religious atmosphere of Bangladesh. As well as time, nature, weather and international trends have got importance. Comfortable clothes have been made for this Eid collection.
You will get this wonderful Eid collection in Rang Bangladesh's Dhaka and outside Dhaka outlets. A large collection of affordable materials has also been kept in mind for this epidemic. In this epidemic, respected buyers can buy Eid clothes while sitting at home because we are providing the advantage of home delivery. For placing orders visit our website and our Facebook page. Eid collection will be available in different parts of the country. With all possible health awareness, the ordered 'Rang Bangladesh' products will reach your house with complete safety.








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Iftar Recipe
Tips for a healthy Ramadan with diabetes
Macadamia nut, extra virgin macadamia oil now in local market
Rang Bangladesh’s Eid arrangements
Kids Eid delight
Sehri Recipe
Telehealth: Transformation of healthcare in BD
Radisson starts Iftar home deliveries


Latest News
West Bengal announces partial lockdown
Young woman found dead at Cox’s Bazar hotel amid lockdown
Government offices unlikely to open before Eid
Hanging body of young woman recovered from Cox’s Bazar hotel
Askari made IU Arts Faculty dean
Historic May Day Saturday
Biden meets ex-US president Jimmy Carter in Georgia
Worldwide Covid-19 cases pass 150 million: AFP tally
Govt allocates Tk 8,600cr for workers wage to combat pandemic: PM
Man killed as truck falls into ditch in Manikganj
Most Read News
Death and Dhaka’s sugar daddy culture!
Tips for a healthy Ramadan with diabetes
Bangladesh reports 57 Covid-19 deaths, lowest in a day since April 5
'Second wife' files rape case against Mamunul
Bangladesh fight back; Taskin takes 2
Don’t run after reports, reports will come to you
Raushon Ershad hospitalised
4 killed, 7 injured in Rangpur road accident
Countrywide demo on Sunday demanding reopening transport services
44 killed in stampede at Israel religious festival
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft