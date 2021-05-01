

Kids Eid delight

Children's fashion has become very popular in the last few years. Dresses and shoes are the major part of children's apparel. In this year we are going through a particular time. Lockdown, health care and healthful movement are now controlling our lives. It is important to keep your mind positively stimulated to overcome this situation. With this in mind, we need to carefully shopping for our beloved kids. All the fashion houses have online options for shopping. The fashion houses are read to cater to children's need as well as making them look adorable.

Le Reve, one of the leading fashion and lifestyle brands in the country, has come up with a new collection for Eid Fashion. This collection for children and newborns . The eye-catching collection of colorful party frocks made of a single color and embroidered organza, lace, satin, tulle and sequence mesh fabric for Eid girls is the main attraction of this year's Kids section. Also complementing with the trendy tunic, kameez, salwar kameez, skirt-choli, shirt, matching palazzo with top, leggings, culottes and Bermuda pants collection. Along with festive Panjabi, favorite superhero, vehicle, caricature, adventure and ethnic motifs are printed on the shirts, polo, t-shirts for boys. Mini-versions of these styles are also available for newborns.

Recently, Le Reve's matching and mini-me combo collection has received a great response from everyone. On this Eid, the brand Reve has brought a collection of matching Eid clothes for mother-father-son and daughter.







Wishing a very divinely auspicious Ramadan this year. While Eid-ul-Fitr in the biggest festival for Muslims around the world, for the ids, the Eid brings new resolution, new delight. Therefore every family emphasizes on kids liking and disliking during the Eid festival. Keeping those in mind, different fashion houses and clothing houses and cloth stores are bringing in their Eid collections for children. In most fashion houses, like --Kay Kraft, Rang Bangladesh, Aarong, Bishwo Rang, Anjans, Le Reve and many more houses, you will get fashionable dress for the junior members of the family.