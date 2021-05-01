

Social reformation movements led by women

Ishrat Karim Eve is Founder and Director of Amal Foundation. She is working for social reformation and women's empowerment. She was honoured in 2020 by Forbes magazine's list of Asia's under-30s for her humanitarian efforts. Ishrat Karim Eve holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Dhaka University and a Master's degree from the University of Colorado. After graduation, she returned to Bangladesh and in 2014 founded the Amal Foundation, a non-profit organization (NGO). The organization is working on four issues - education, health, empowerment and the emergency crisis. Her areas of interest also include gender equality and equity, child rights, refugee rights, social business and youth leadership. She is one of the youngest social entrepreneurs to participate in the Youth Icon 2018, YSSE Social Impact Award, GITA Global Award, Jalkona Catalyst Fellowship - a United States, Seattle-based Spark International Exchange Program, and Watson University.

Lamia Tanjin Tanha is a 21-year-old social entrepreneur, activist and artist who is currently studying English at the University of Dhaka. She has set up a non-profit organization called TransEnd to empower the 1 million marginalized people of Bangladesh financially and socially. For this reason, she has been selected for Ashok Young Changemakers 2020 and YY Group Incubation Program. At the same time, on 14th March, TransEnd received the honorary mention of the 3rd Bangladesh Innovation Award 2021. She believes that she will one day succeed in creating empathy, sympathy and stability among people all over the world through small steps and making a difference.

Presently, we may be getting acquainted with the issues of women empowerment or women leadership but these issues are not so old. Begum Rokeya Sakhawat Hossain who is the pioneer of women's awakening, Ferdousi Priyobhasini who first boldly introduced herself as Birangana in public and at the same time continues to represent Birangana and Jahanara Imam who is trying to bring those accused of war crimes in Bangladesh to justice. This is how the women of Bangladesh are working in various fields and are advocating for the empowerment of women with their bravery. The empowerment of women worldwide has, for the most part, gained considerable importance as a field of policy-making and policy intervention and is putting impact on various organizations in many ways.