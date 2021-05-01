

Home remedies to control hair fall

Onion Juice

Onion is known to be the "it ingredient" for our hair and promotes hair growth. For this remedy, you need to blend half an onion and strain the mixture to obtain the juice. Apply the juice to your scalp and leave it on for about 30 minutes and then wash it off.

Amla Hair Mask

Known for thickening of hair, amla is rich in vitamin C and helps in strengthening hair follicles and give a shiny look to your hair. For this remedy, take 1 tablespoon amla powder in a bowl and mix one tablespoon of lemon juice to it to make a paste. Apply to your hair, leave it on for about 20-30 minutes, cover it with a shower cap and then wash it off.

Aloe Vera Hair Mask

Aloe vera is the go-to natural ingredient for our skin and hair woes. For this remedy, all you need is aloe vera extract and you can directly apply it to the scalp and trust us it will work wonders. Leave it on for about 30 minutes and then rinse it off with cold water. You can also apply aloe vera gel or oil, as per your convenience.

Tips to prevent hair fall

1. First and foremost, try not to tie your hair super tight as it might promote hair breakage.

2. Avoid too much use of heating appliances that might dry and damage your hair.

3. Make a hair care routine for yourself and opt for products that suit your hair type and treat your hair concern.

4. Avoid supplements which can contribute to hair fall.









Thinning of hair is a very common problem faced by a majority of women during all seasons, but majorly in summers as the humidity level rises. Weakening of tresses, dry hair and many other reasons contribute to hair fall. Sometimes the reasons could also be nutrient deficiencies or hormonal changes, in which cases, you should consult your doctor. Chemical treatments are another reason among many, and we all have tried endless things to get back our hair to normal texture. The key to control hair fall and get shiny hair is moisturisation; just like our skin, our hair needs nourishing products and home remedies that cater to our hair type. Ingredients like aloe vera and other natural content can work like magic to tackle hair fall and other issues. We need to give a lot of conscious care to our hair to maintain that perfect mane.Onion JuiceOnion is known to be the "it ingredient" for our hair and promotes hair growth. For this remedy, you need to blend half an onion and strain the mixture to obtain the juice. Apply the juice to your scalp and leave it on for about 30 minutes and then wash it off.Amla Hair MaskKnown for thickening of hair, amla is rich in vitamin C and helps in strengthening hair follicles and give a shiny look to your hair. For this remedy, take 1 tablespoon amla powder in a bowl and mix one tablespoon of lemon juice to it to make a paste. Apply to your hair, leave it on for about 20-30 minutes, cover it with a shower cap and then wash it off.Aloe Vera Hair MaskAloe vera is the go-to natural ingredient for our skin and hair woes. For this remedy, all you need is aloe vera extract and you can directly apply it to the scalp and trust us it will work wonders. Leave it on for about 30 minutes and then rinse it off with cold water. You can also apply aloe vera gel or oil, as per your convenience.Tips to prevent hair fall1. First and foremost, try not to tie your hair super tight as it might promote hair breakage.2. Avoid too much use of heating appliances that might dry and damage your hair.3. Make a hair care routine for yourself and opt for products that suit your hair type and treat your hair concern.4. Avoid supplements which can contribute to hair fall.