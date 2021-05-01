

3 Bangladeshi women researchers named in Asian Scientist 100 list

They are Dr Firdausi Qadri of icddr,b, Dr Salma Sultana of Model Livestock Advancement Foundation in Bangladesh and Prof Samia Subrina of Bangladesh University Engineering and Technology.

Asian Scientist, a Singapore-based English language science and technology magazine published the list to celebrate the success of the region's "best and brightest, highlighting their achievements across a range of scientific disciplines".

Dr Firdausi Qadri is globally well-known for her role in public health research. Qadri, an emeritus scientist at the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research (icddr,b), is a laureate of the 2020 L'Oréal-Unesco For Women in Science Award for her advocacy of early diagnoses and global vaccination as well as her work on understanding and preventing infectious diseases affecting children in developing countries.

Dr Sultana was awarded the 2020 Norman E Borlaug Award for Field Research and Application by the World Food Prize Foundation for her work with small-scale farmers in Bangladesh, particularly her efforts involving veterinary outreach, treatment and education, according to the magazine website.

Samia Subrina, professor of electrical and electronic engineering at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet), is a recipient of the 2020 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Award for Early-Career Women Scientists in the Developing World for her research on the properties and uses of nanomaterials. "The honouree must have received a national or international prize in the preceding year for his or her research," Asian Scientist said in its website.

The researcher must also provide leadership in academia or industry, or made a significant scientific discovery to secure a place on the prestigious list, it added.

Every year since 2016, Asian Scientist Magazine compiles a list of Asia's most outstanding researchers.

















Three Bangladeshi women researchers have been included in the sixth edition of Asian Scientist 100 list.They are Dr Firdausi Qadri of icddr,b, Dr Salma Sultana of Model Livestock Advancement Foundation in Bangladesh and Prof Samia Subrina of Bangladesh University Engineering and Technology.Asian Scientist, a Singapore-based English language science and technology magazine published the list to celebrate the success of the region's "best and brightest, highlighting their achievements across a range of scientific disciplines".Dr Firdausi Qadri is globally well-known for her role in public health research. Qadri, an emeritus scientist at the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research (icddr,b), is a laureate of the 2020 L'Oréal-Unesco For Women in Science Award for her advocacy of early diagnoses and global vaccination as well as her work on understanding and preventing infectious diseases affecting children in developing countries.Dr Sultana was awarded the 2020 Norman E Borlaug Award for Field Research and Application by the World Food Prize Foundation for her work with small-scale farmers in Bangladesh, particularly her efforts involving veterinary outreach, treatment and education, according to the magazine website.Samia Subrina, professor of electrical and electronic engineering at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet), is a recipient of the 2020 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Award for Early-Career Women Scientists in the Developing World for her research on the properties and uses of nanomaterials. "The honouree must have received a national or international prize in the preceding year for his or her research," Asian Scientist said in its website.The researcher must also provide leadership in academia or industry, or made a significant scientific discovery to secure a place on the prestigious list, it added.Every year since 2016, Asian Scientist Magazine compiles a list of Asia's most outstanding researchers.