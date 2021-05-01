Video
Saturday, 1 May, 2021
Book Review

Sutapa Basu

The cursed inheritance

Source PTI

Published : Saturday, 1 May, 2021

The cursed inheritance


Storytelling and literature play an important role in preservation of human heritage, culture and diversity and author Sutapa Basu, who is just out with her mystery novel The Cursed Inheritance says it is important for writers to contribute more towards conservation of heritage through their stories.
"Whether global or local, this awareness of heritage is important for it is a platform to share political recognition, is a medium for intellectual discourse and a means of ethical reflection," she says.
"Exposure to architectural ancestry is best through storytelling because they engross the old and the young," she says.
Drawing parallels, Basu cites European cities that showcase their old manors, villas or castles by weaving tales around them and that narrating well-known historical events or family anecdotes or even ghost hauntings turn them into interesting tourist destinations.



Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
