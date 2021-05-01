|
Pilgrim of Love
|
Wandering like a lost pilgrim-
A journey to Love!
Rested in falsehood
With a tormented heart -
A world is torn apart!
But I moved on!
With no distress,
With no disgrace!
A beginning is illusioned,
The path is seamless-
But my vintage self is determined -
Love is like the far horizon
One proceeds and is lost again!
But I move on-
With no miseries!
With no repentance!
You are hidden in that rainbow
Which comes after the rain,
I wait for thee with happy soul-
Though aged again!
I search for Love
With no remedies
With no directions!
The poet is a Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs