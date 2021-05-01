Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 1 May, 2021, 9:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Literature

Pilgrim of Love

Published : Saturday, 1 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Shahnaj Ranu

Wandering like a lost pilgrim-
A journey to Love!
Rested in falsehood
With a tormented heart -
A world is torn apart!
But I moved on!
With no distress,
With no disgrace!

A beginning is illusioned,
The path is seamless-
But my vintage self is determined -
Love is like the far horizon
One proceeds and is lost again!
But I move on-
With no miseries!
With no repentance!

You are hidden in that rainbow

Which comes after the rain,
I wait for thee with happy soul-
Though aged again!
I search for Love
With no remedies
With no directions!

The poet is a Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pilgrim of Love
Wings spread wide
One Shukur Ali of Rocket Steamer
Loneliness
Baishakh … a Sweetheart Baishakh
Red Fowls of Naikhongcharri
Winter Turns to Spring
Three Baul songs by Ukil Munshi


Latest News
West Bengal announces partial lockdown
Young woman found dead at Cox’s Bazar hotel amid lockdown
Government offices unlikely to open before Eid
Hanging body of young woman recovered from Cox’s Bazar hotel
Askari made IU Arts Faculty dean
Historic May Day Saturday
Biden meets ex-US president Jimmy Carter in Georgia
Worldwide Covid-19 cases pass 150 million: AFP tally
Govt allocates Tk 8,600cr for workers wage to combat pandemic: PM
Man killed as truck falls into ditch in Manikganj
Most Read News
Death and Dhaka’s sugar daddy culture!
Tips for a healthy Ramadan with diabetes
Bangladesh reports 57 Covid-19 deaths, lowest in a day since April 5
'Second wife' files rape case against Mamunul
Bangladesh fight back; Taskin takes 2
Don’t run after reports, reports will come to you
Raushon Ershad hospitalised
4 killed, 7 injured in Rangpur road accident
Countrywide demo on Sunday demanding reopening transport services
44 killed in stampede at Israel religious festival
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft