Pilgrim of Love

Wandering like a lost pilgrim-

A journey to Love!

Rested in falsehood

With a tormented heart -

A world is torn apart!

But I moved on!

With no distress,

With no disgrace!



A beginning is illusioned,

The path is seamless-

But my vintage self is determined -

Love is like the far horizon

One proceeds and is lost again!

But I move on-

With no miseries!

With no repentance!



You are hidden in that rainbow



Which comes after the rain,

I wait for thee with happy soul-

Though aged again!

I search for Love

With no remedies

With no directions!



The poet is a Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs