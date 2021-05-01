Covid-19 cases reach 31,700 with 125 new in Rajshahi division

RAJSHAHI, Apr 30: A total of 125 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in all eight districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Thursday evening, climbing the number of infections to 31,700.

The daily new infection figure shows a surging trend compared to the previous day's figure of 116, said the health department sources.

Among the infected patients, 27,718 have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 184 new recoveries found during the time, sources said.

A total of 3,586 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at designated hospitals here.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 7,773 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 6,565 have by now been released.

On the other hand, 85 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 135 others were released in the division during the last 24 hours till Friday 8:00am.

The number of deaths from the disease stands at 478 including 291 in Bogura and 68 in Rajshahi while no fatality reported afresh on Friday, said Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder, divisional director of Health.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 65 were detected in Pabna, followed by 26 in Bogura, 13 in Rajshahi city and Sirajganj each, four in Natore and two each in Naogaon and Joypurhat districts.

With the new detected patients, the district-wise break-up of the Covid-19 cases now stands at 7,800 in Rajshahi including 6,223 in its city, 963 in Chapainawabganj, 1,996 in Naogaon, 1,529 in Natore, 1,581 in Joypurhat, 11,837 in Bogura, 3,383 in Sirajganj and 2,611 in Pabna.

A total of 70,560 people have, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 last year to prevent community transmission of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

Of them, 68,432 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,89,969 people have received the second dose of Covid-19 vaccines in the city and all eight districts of Rajshahi division since the nationwide second dose vaccination began on April 8.

Of them, 9,573 people including 3,879 females took the second jab yesterday, Dr Habibul Ahsan said on Friday.

He said 1,290 including 546 females received vaccines in Rajshahi city and 959 people including 385 females in Rajshahi district, 649 including 244 females in Chapainawabganj, 558 including 301 females in Natore and 1,533 people including 644 females in Naogaon have been inoculated.

Apart from this, a total of 1,416 people including 551 females got vaccines in Pabna, 962 including 392 females in Sirajganj, 1,527 including 640 females in Bogura and 479 including 169 females in Joypurhat received the vaccines today, he added. -Agency







