Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 April, 2021, 9:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh reports 57 Covid-19 deaths, lowest in a day since April 5       4 killed, 7 injured in Rangpur road accident       Bangladesh fight back; Taskin takes 2      
Home Sports

Barcelona loses, misses chance to take the lead in Spain

Published : Friday, 30 April, 2021 at 9:30 AM  Count : 141
Observer Online Desk

Barcelona's Lionel Messi reacts after a missed scoring opportunity during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Granada at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Barcelona's Lionel Messi reacts after a missed scoring opportunity during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Granada at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Barcelona missed a chance to take over the Spanish league lead Thursday, losing 2-1 to Granada at home to squander an opportunity to take control of the title race.

Lionel Messi put the Catalan club ahead in the first half but Granada rallied for a surprise victory with two second-half goals at the Camp Nou Stadium.

“It’s a tough blow,” Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman said. “It was a great opportunity for us.”

The match was postponed from two weeks ago because of Barcelona’s participation in the Copa del Rey final, which it won over Athletic Bilbao.

A home win would have given Barcelona a one-point lead over Atlético Madrid with five rounds to go. Atlético, seeking its first league title since 2014, has led the league for most of the season but struggled recently. It lost 2-1 at Athletic on Sunday.

“We are upset,” Barcelona defender Jordi Alba said. “In two chances they scored two goals. We should have scored again to seal the match. Now we don’t depend on ourselves anymore. We have to win the final five matches and see what happens. It was a golden opportunity to take the lead after everything that we have gone through this season, but we let it slip away.”

Barcelona, seeking its fifth league title since 2014, stayed two points back in third place, tied on points with defending champion Real Madrid, which is coming off a home draw against Real Betis last weekend.

Barcelona hosts Atlético in a crucial match at the Camp Nou on May 8. The Catalan club visits Valencia on Sunday, while on Saturday Atlético visits Elche and Madrid hosts Osasuna.

Sevilla also remains in contention, sitting three points off the lead. It’s been nearly 15 years since four teams have entered the final stretch in contention for the Spanish league title.

Messi scored his fifth goal in his last four matches with a low cross shot from inside the area after a pass by Antoine Griezmann in the 23rd minute.

It was Messi’s 26th league goal to increase his lead at the top of the scoring chart. He has five more than Madrid’s Karim Benzema and six more than Villarreal’s Gerard Moreno.

The Argentine playmaker had a great chance to add to the lead shortly after the first goal, but he couldn’t find the net from close range in a one-on-one situation with Granada goalkeeper Aarón Escandell inside the area.

Granada, sitting in eighth place, scored with its only two shots on target at the Camp Nou. It equalized through Venezuelan forward Darwin Machís on a breakaway in the 63rd, then got the winner with a 79th-minute header by Jorge Molina. The club from southern Spain was missing some of its regular starters because of injuries.

Koeman was sent off shortly after Granada’s first goal for complaining to the officiating crew.

Barcelona was seeking its third consecutive league win since it lost the “clásico” against Madrid this month.

The Catalan club has been making a late charge for the title after struggling early in the season, which could be the last with Messi if he doesn’t change his mind about leaving when his contract expires at the end of the season.

It is the team’s first season with Koeman in charge and under the command of new president Joan Laporta.

Barcelona has been one of the European clubs struggling the most financially because of the coronavirus pandemic.

AP/ALM

Related Topics

Barcelona  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sri Lanka overcomes Taskin burst to put them on top
Bangladesh fight back; Taskin takes 2
Thirimanne, Oshada steer Sri Lanka past 300
Shock as Japan sumo wrestler dies after head injury
Barcelona loses, misses chance to take the lead in Spain
Europa League: Man United beats Roma 6-2
Bangladesh to begin practice for Sri Lanka ODIs soon
Tigers decision to play five bowlers pays off despite ordinary day


Latest News
Man killed as truck falls into ditch in Manikganj
Man held for killing his nephew in Moulvibazar
Fishermen to go for fishing at midnight after two-month ban ends
Man stabbed dead in Cumilla
Young man committs suicide in Mymensingh
Mamata asks Trinamul candidates to remain alert till the last vote is counted
Pfizer/BioNTech seek Covid jab approval for 12-15-year-olds in EU
Stone-laden bulkhead sinks in Ctg port channel
12 gamblers held in Joypurhat
Myanmar says rice exports still on track
Most Read News
Death and Dhaka’s sugar daddy culture!
 Post graduation challenges of Bangladesh
“Fighting Covid-19 requires empathy and cooperation”-South Asia Peace Action Network
Italy imposes entry ban on travellers from Bangladesh
DU admission tests rescheduled, begins July 31
Oil tanker catches fire in Karnaphuli; 2 die
Armanitola fire: Ashiquzzaman dies, wife on life support
Educational institutions to reopen on May 23
China’s Sinopharm vaccine approved for emergency use
Maj Gen (Retd) Abdul Wahab new Red Crescent Society chairman
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft