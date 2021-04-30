Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 April, 2021, 9:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh reports 57 Covid-19 deaths, lowest in a day since April 5       4 killed, 7 injured in Rangpur road accident       Bangladesh fight back; Taskin takes 2      
Home International

Covid-19 vaccines reduce hospital admissions by up to 94%

Published : Friday, 30 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 180
Observer Online Desk

Covid-19 vaccines reduce hospital admissions by up to 94%
Vaccination against Covid-19 significantly reduces the risk of serious illness, the first studies on the "real world" effects of the UK’s inoculation drive found.

Researchers found the risk of being admitted to hospital with Covid-19 drops substantially within weeks of the first dose of a vaccine.

The studies are carried out by Public Health Scotland and Public Health England.

The Scotland study showed that four weeks after a first dose, the Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccines reduced the risk of hospital admission by up to 85 per cent and 94 per cent, respectively.

Among those aged 80 years and over, one of the highest risk groups for Covid-19, vaccination was associated with an average 81 per cent reduction in hospital admissions.

The data was gathered between December 8 and February 15.

In that period, 1.14 million people, or 21 per cent of Scotland’s 5.4 million population, received a vaccine.

Researchers compared how many vaccinated and unvaccinated people were admitted to hospital with Covid-19.

In England, the inoculation of medical workers showed the Pfizer shot reduced the risk of infection by more than 70 per cent with one dose, rising to 85 per cent after the second dose.

There has not been enough time to assess the effect of the Oxford vaccine, which was authorised at a later date than that from Pfizer, officials said.

Researchers said the vaccine was able to reduce transmission of the virus.

Health staff who were vaccinated were tested every two weeks whether or not they had symptoms.

One dose reduced the risk of catching the infection by 70 per cent, researchers said.

"We're showing that not only are you reducing symptomatic infection, you are reducing the number of those with asymptomatic infection as well,” PHE strategic response director Dr Susan Hopkins said.

"Reducing infection is key to reducing transmission."

The studies provide the first publicly available data on the effects of the UK's vaccination campaign.

Prof Aziz Sheikh from the University of Edinburgh, the lead author of the Scotland study, said the findings were positive.

"These results are very encouraging and have given us great reasons to be optimistic for the future," Prof Sheikh said.

SZA


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mamata asks Trinamul candidates to remain alert till the last vote is counted
Iran welcomes Saudi change of tone, sees ‘new chapter’
Surge in insider attacks in Afghan army as Americans prepare to go
5 arrested in Lady Gaga dognapping case
Global Covid-19 cases cross 150 million
India registers 300,000 Covid-19 cases for the ninth straight day
Abbas postpones first elections since 2006, blaming Israel
India's ruling party takes the blame for devastating Covid crisis


Latest News
Man killed as truck falls into ditch in Manikganj
Man held for killing his nephew in Moulvibazar
Fishermen to go for fishing at midnight after two-month ban ends
Man stabbed dead in Cumilla
Young man committs suicide in Mymensingh
Mamata asks Trinamul candidates to remain alert till the last vote is counted
Pfizer/BioNTech seek Covid jab approval for 12-15-year-olds in EU
Stone-laden bulkhead sinks in Ctg port channel
12 gamblers held in Joypurhat
Myanmar says rice exports still on track
Most Read News
Death and Dhaka’s sugar daddy culture!
 Post graduation challenges of Bangladesh
“Fighting Covid-19 requires empathy and cooperation”-South Asia Peace Action Network
Italy imposes entry ban on travellers from Bangladesh
DU admission tests rescheduled, begins July 31
Oil tanker catches fire in Karnaphuli; 2 die
Armanitola fire: Ashiquzzaman dies, wife on life support
Educational institutions to reopen on May 23
China’s Sinopharm vaccine approved for emergency use
Maj Gen (Retd) Abdul Wahab new Red Crescent Society chairman
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft