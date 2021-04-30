Owners, employees demand operation of transport service



A bus dedicated to transport only office staff picking up passengers from the road defying lockdown guidelines. The photo was taken from Jatrabari on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The leaders of the organization made these demands at a press conference in the capital's Gabtali.

Meanwhile, while talking with the Daily Observer, Khandaker Enayet Ullah, Secretary General of the Association, said, "We haven't got any stimulus package from the government. All sectors remain open except public transport amid the lockdown. It is not a proper treatment to us."

"Not only transport workers sufferings but also many transport owners are passing through hardship. They have to bear bank loan. So, in this situation, we urge the government to give permission for passenger transport operation before Eid," he added.

Enayet Ullah also said, "If the government permits public transport to ply then we will operate transport maintaining all health guidelines and keeping 50 per cent seats vacant. Presently, many people are travelling in private cars, microbuses and pick-up vans in long routes to reach their destinations. No health hygiene is maintained in the transport."

Public transport including buses, trains and water vessels are out of service

for almost one month due to the continuous countrywide lockdown to tackle the ongoing wave of Covid-19 pandemic. The government imposed lockdown has increased the sufferings of transport workers including drivers, supervisors, helpers, counter masters and linemen across the country.

At the same time, restrictions on especially inter-district public transport has also helped to hold back the massive spread of Coronavirus at the district level.

Meanwhile, people who are involved in transport business are also passing through a hard time. They are facing great loss in their business. Though, the government has permitted businesses except public transport sector to operate amid the lockdown.

However, the government has not given any stimulus package to transport sector businessmen to cope with the losses and most of them are failing to help the transport workers. As a result, transport workers are in indescribable hardship.

Visiting different parts of the city it was found that without finding any other way many transport workers are forced to seek help from the rich and solvent people of the society. As well as, many have started small businesses also to meet up family expenses.

Besides, many transport workers are taking loans from money lenders at high interests. They have not yet received any support from the government and very little support from their employers-the transport owners.

Billal Hossain, a transport worker seeking help from people at Mohammadpur Bus Stand area, said, "I worked as a helper in a city bus. Our bus service remains stopped for around a month. Many days have gone without income. So, without finding any other way I am seeking help from the people."

"I know it is a shameful work. But, I have been forced to do so to manage some foods for my family members," he added.

Another transport worker of a city bus service Md Nur Islam was seen to selling bananas and wood apples at Chad Udyan area of Mohammadpur in the capital.

While talking to this correspondent he said, "I started this small business by borrowing money without finding any other way to survive with my family."

"Besides, I can't beg from people and nobody willingly wants to beg," he added.

