Friday, 30 April, 2021, 8:01 AM
DU entry tests to start July 31

Published : Friday, 30 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
DU Correspondent

The Dhaka University (DU) authorities on Thursday rescheduled the dates of the bachelor entrance examinations under 2020-21 academic session considering the country's Covid-19 situation.
The examinations will begin from July 31 which was scheduled to be initiated on May 21.
The decision came from an emergency virtual meeting of the DU General Admission Committee chaired by the Vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman.
According to the fresh schedule, A unit admission test will be held on August 6, B unit admission test on August 7, C unit on August 13, D unit on August 14 and F unit (general knowledge) on July 31 while it was on May 21, May 22,
May 27, May 28 and June 5 respectively.
A press release from the university stated that the date for F unit admission test (drawing) will be announced in due time.
Admit cards of all units can be downloaded from 10th July until 30 minutes before the exams begin.
However, other guidelines and conditions for the admission test will remain unaltered.
This year, the examinations will be held at eight divisional cities- Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna, Sylhet, Rangpur, Barishal and Maymanshing  due to the pandemic.


