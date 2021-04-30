Two burnt to death as oil tanker catches fire in Karnaphuli

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 29: At least two workers were killed and three others injured when an oil tanker caught fire during unloading at a private jetty in the River Karnaphuli in Chattogram on Thursday

morning.

The deceased could not be identified immediately.

The 'MT Irabati-1' tanker carrying 1,200 tonnes of goods reached Super Petro-chemical jetty from Ashuganj.

Two people died on the spot when the engine room of the tanker caught fire around 7:00am. Fire service and civil defense joined the firefighting and rescue operation. They recovered their bodies.

ASI Shilbrata Barua of Chattogram Medical College Hospital police outpost said the injured were taken to the hospital around 8:45 am. Later, the on-duty doctor shifted them to the burn and plastic surgery ward, he added.







