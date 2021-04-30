Video
Home Front Page

United Hospital Fire

SC asks to pay Tk 25 lakh to each victim’s family

Published : Friday, 30 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Thursday asked the United Hospital authorities to pay Tk 25 lakh each to the families of four victims who were killed in a fire at the hospital's isolation unit  on May 27  last year.
In the order, the apex court said United Hospital will have to pay Tk 25 lakh in 30 days from the date of receiving the order. Otherwise, it will be in contempt of court.
The six-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossan, asked the hospital authorities to pay the money within a month.
The SC delivered the order after disposing of an appeal      filed by the United Hospital challenging the High Court's directive that ordered it to pay Tk 30 lakh to each of the victims' families within 15 days.
The family member of victim Monir Hossain did not demand any compensation as the United Hospital authorities paid Tk 20 lakh.  
Lawyer Tanjib-Ul Alam appeared for United Hospital, while lawyers Niaz Mohammad Mahboob and Hassan MS Azim appeared for the victims.
On January 11 this year, the Appellate Division stayed the High Court directive regarding the payment of the compensation.
The High Court, on July 15 last year, issued the directive after hearing three writ petitions filed by the family members of four victims, seeking Tk 1 crore as compensation.
The victims were Khodeza Begum's son Md Alamgir, Reazul Alam's wife Fowzia Akter, Mahbub Elahi Chowdhury's son Anan Chowdhury, and Bernard Anthony Paul's son-in-law Ronald Micky Gomes.


