Friday, 30 April, 2021, 8:00 AM
2nd dose of vaccine can be taken at any of 5 centres in city

Published : Friday, 30 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent

Considering the present lockdown situation people can get their second dose of corona vaccine in some designated places, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).  
Initially, it was said that the centre could not be changed for the second
dose of vaccination.
This was confirmed by Md Shamsul Haque, line director of the MNC&H branch of DGHS on Thursday.
Those who have taken the first dose of the vaccine outside Dhaka will be able to get the vaccine from five vaccination centres of the two city corporations in the capital. The five hospitals are Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Govt Hospital, National Institute of Kidney Diseases & Urology, National Institute of Ear, Nose & Throat, Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery and Mugda Medical College and Hospital.
The second dose of the vaccine can also be taken at various Divisional Medical College Hospitals, District Sadar Hospitals and Upazila Health Complexes.
Dr Md Shamsul Haque said, "According to the decision of DGHS, earlier it was said that those who have taken the first dose of the vaccine will not be able to get the vaccine from one centre to another. But for those who have relocated before the ongoing restrictions in the country or relocated after taking the first dose, considering their situation a decision was taken for them.
"If anyone from outside Dhaka wants to take the second dose of the vaccine, five centers have been set up for them. Similarly, those who have been left out in other districts will be able to take the second dose of the vaccine at the District Sadar Hospital. They will also be able to take the vaccine from divisional medical college hospital. At the same time, they will be able to take the vaccine at the Upazila Health Complex. However, in this case, the benefit will be given only to those who have to change the place after taking the first dose of the vaccine," he added.


