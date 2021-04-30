Video
C-19 deaths spike, infections decline

88 die, 2,341 infected in a day

Published : Friday, 30 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

The country has registered 88 new fatalities from the coronavirus in a day, taking the death toll to 11,393 till 8:00am on Thursday.
Some 2,341 more people were diagnosed with the disease, bringing the number of cases at in 756,955, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Besides, 4,782 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours,     with an 89.45 per cent recovery rate
In the meantime, 24,928 samples were tested in 358 labs across the country.
Among the latest day's victims, 52 were men, and 36 were women. Of them, 85 died in different hospitals across the country while three died on the way to hospital. Moreover, 48 of the deceased were in the Dhaka Division, 22 in Chattogram, five in Sylhet, four each in Rajshahi and Barishal, two each in Rangpur and Mymensingh and one in Khulna division.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 8,321 of the total deceased across the country were men and 3,072 were women.
The latest figures show an infection rate of 9.39 per cent. The overall infection rate of the country stands at 13.89 per cent while overall death rate is 1.51 per cent.
 The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.
However, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 3,166,947 lives and infected 150,341,231 people across the world till Thursday, according to Worldometer.
As many as 127,880,354 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries.
The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


