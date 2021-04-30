Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Day
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Month
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
Year
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Friday, 30 April, 2021, 8:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
Advance Search
Print Edition
Front Page
Back Page
Miscellaneous
Editorial
Op-Ed
Business
Sports
Foreign News
Countryside
City News
Feature
Women's Own
Book Review
Literature
Life & Style
Observer TeCH
Law & Justice
Health & Nutrition
Young Observer
Commentary
International
National
Politics
Health
Crime & Court
Budget
Business
Sports
Countryside
Don't miss
Education
Front Page
Back Page
Miscellaneous
Editorial
Op-Ed
Business
Sports
Foreign News
Countryside
City News
Eid Magazine
Magazine 2019
Magazine 2017
Magazine 2016
Magazine 2015
Visual
Home
Front Page
coronavirus update bangladesh
Published : Friday, 30 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Count : 63
l 88 more die, total 11,393.
l 2,341 newly infected, total 7,56,955
l Samples tested in 24 hours - 24,928
World
l Total cases 150,377,687
l Total deaths 3,167,198
« Previous
Next »
You Might Also Like
Owners, employees demand operation of transport service
DU entry tests to start July 31
Two burnt to death as oil tanker catches fire in Karnaphuli
SC asks to pay Tk 25 lakh to each victim’s family
2nd dose of vaccine can be taken at any of 5 centres in city
C-19 deaths spike, infections decline
Low income people passing days in distress in the capital
coronavirus update bangladesh
Latest News
Covid-19 vaccines reduce hospital admissions by up to 94%
TCB products found at dealer's house, shop in Rajshahi
Mamata likely to retain power in West Bengal, say exit polls
Facebook to pay $5 mln to local journalists in newsletter push
Khaleda Zia undergoing treatment at hospital, condition stable
With ‘lollipops’, Austria tests toddlers for virus
NATO says Afghanistan withdrawal has begun
Bangladesh to begin practice for Sri Lanka ODIs soon
Tigers decision to play five bowlers pays off despite ordinary day
BFUJ leaders thank PM for giving 10cr to Journalists' Welfare Trust
Most Read News
Post graduation challenges of Bangladesh
Death and Dhaka’s sugar daddy culture!
Oil tanker catches fire in Karnaphuli; 2 die
Italy imposes entry ban on travellers from Bangladesh
DU admission tests rescheduled, begins July 31
Armanitola fire: Ashiquzzaman dies, wife on life support
Educational institutions to reopen on May 23
China’s Sinopharm vaccine approved for emergency use
Infection rate drops below 10 pc from COVID-19
“Fighting Covid-19 requires empathy and cooperation”-South Asia Peace Action Network
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail:
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE]
Developed & Maintenance by i2soft