Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 April, 2021, 8:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Impact Of Corona Pandemic

RMG workers suffered 35pc pay cut in 2020

Published : Friday, 30 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

Readymade Garment (RMG) workers suffered a 35 percent pay cut during the unofficial lockdown throughout 2020, said a report.
The report said that many thousands of workers lost jobs and depleted their savings without having a safety net to protect them, reads a press release.
The report, titled 'The Weakest Link in the Global Supply Chain: How the Pandemic is Affecting Bangladesh's Garment Workerr' was launched by Subir and Malini Chowdhury Center for Bangladesh Studies, UC Berkeley, in collaboration with the Institute for Human Rights and Business, with support from UNDP Bangladesh and the Government of Sweden     on Thursday.
As Bangladesh's second lockdown is underway, the findings of the report offer a cautionary tale on how brands and supply chains should respond.  
During the launching event, Labour and Employment Secretary KM Abdus Salam in his remarks as the chief guest, said, "The government has taken strong measures to ensure health safety in the workplace, particularly in the RMG sector, to continue the production in the industry as well as to safeguard the welfare of the workers' group. We also need to develop OHS culture which can create a brand image and goodwill."
UNDP Bangladesh Resident Representative Sudipto Mukerjee said, "We need a fundamental mind shift in terms of the role and responsibilities of the business sector.  If we want to reverse pernicious trends that have offset much of the pre-Covid progress made in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, we must commit ourselves to tackle the crisis head-on and to do so together."
"With support from the government of Bangladesh, we have taken a number of steps in ensuring the safety of garment workers during the Covid-19 pandemic including the establishment of isolation centres, PCR lab among others," said BGMEA President Faruque Hassan.
The report was drawn from in-depth interviews conducted between October 2020 and February 2021 with senior executives from international brands, Bangladeshi suppliers, representatives of the international civil society, and Bangladeshi labour activists.
It sought to understand the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the industry and the workers and it proposes changes to policies and practices that can lead to long-term changes that would benefit global retailers, suppliers, and workers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Owners, employees demand operation of transport service
DU entry tests to start July 31
Two burnt to death as oil tanker catches fire in Karnaphuli
SC asks to pay Tk 25 lakh to each victim’s family
2nd dose of vaccine can be taken at any of 5 centres in city
C-19 deaths spike, infections decline
Low income people passing days in distress in the capital
coronavirus update bangladesh


Latest News
Covid-19 vaccines reduce hospital admissions by up to 94%
TCB products found at dealer's house, shop in Rajshahi
Mamata likely to retain power in West Bengal, say exit polls
Facebook to pay $5 mln to local journalists in newsletter push
Khaleda Zia undergoing treatment at hospital, condition stable
With ‘lollipops’, Austria tests toddlers for virus
NATO says Afghanistan withdrawal has begun
Bangladesh to begin practice for Sri Lanka ODIs soon
Tigers decision to play five bowlers pays off despite ordinary day
BFUJ leaders thank PM for giving 10cr to Journalists' Welfare Trust
Most Read News
 Post graduation challenges of Bangladesh
Death and Dhaka’s sugar daddy culture!
Oil tanker catches fire in Karnaphuli; 2 die
Italy imposes entry ban on travellers from Bangladesh
DU admission tests rescheduled, begins July 31
Armanitola fire: Ashiquzzaman dies, wife on life support
Educational institutions to reopen on May 23
China’s Sinopharm vaccine approved for emergency use
Infection rate drops below 10 pc from COVID-19
“Fighting Covid-19 requires empathy and cooperation”-South Asia Peace Action Network
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft