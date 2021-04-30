Video
Pay RMG workers’ salaries, bonus by May 10: Monnujan

Published : Friday, 30 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Staff Correspondent

State Minister for Labour and Employment Monnujan Sufian has urged the readymade garment owners to pay wages and allowances to the workers by 10 May eying the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.
The state minister made the call at a tripartite meeting held on Thursday to
evaluate overall situation of the RMG sector, payment of workers' wages-bonus and holidays ahead of the religious festival in the capital.
Monnujan, also chair of the tripartite advisory council, chaired the meeting held in Labour Building (Shrama Bhaban) at Bijoynagar in Dhaka. She briefed the journalists after the meeting.
In the meeting, the statement asked the garments owners to pay the previous dues of the workers before Eid, so that the workers can celebrate their Eid smoothly. At the same time, the labour unrest can be avoided during the period.
Monnujan also instructed the factory owners to start zone-wise holidays for the workers to avoid transportation crisis and help them maintaining social distancing during their travel to homes.


