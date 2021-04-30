35 lakh low-income families to get Tk 2,500 each from May 2

The government will provide financial assistance directly to the 35 lakh low-income families through Electronic funds transfer (EFT) from May 2.

Information Officer Gazi Touhidul Islam of the Finance Ministry said at a press release on Thursday.

The press release said due to the outbreak of the global coronavirus epidemic, all the people of our country have to follow hygiene rules to save their lives.

As a result, low-income workers and some people engaged in informal work have become unemployed.

The Prime Minister has

taken steps to provide financial assistance to protect the country's poor people from unemployment and loss of income due to the coronavirus.

Last year, in 2020, a 'Cash Financial Assistance' programme was launched to help low-income people who were financially disadvantaged and unemployed due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

In 2020, 35 lakh low-income families affected by the Covid-19 epidemic were provided financial assistance of Tk 880 crore at the rate of Tk 2,500 per family directly to the beneficiary's mobile banking account or bank account.

In continuation of this, the Prime Minister has kindly agreed to provide financial assistance of Tk 880 crore at the rate of Tk 35 lakh families will be sent financial assistance directly to their designated mobile banking accounts or bank accounts through EFT.

Disaster-prone, extremely poor areas and population ratios have been taken into account in allocating targets to the extremely poor, jobless and low-income people.

In particular, it has been ensured that low-income people like day laborers, farmers, laborers, transport workers etc. get this financial assistance.

The real poor people have been identified using information technology so that only the real extremely poor people get this money.







