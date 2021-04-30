Bangladesh Islami Front demands ban on Hefazat, Khelafat Majlis

Bangladesh Islami Front has urged the government to ban Hefazat-e-Islam and Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis for their alleged involvement in anti-state activities across the country.

The platform placed their seven-point demand at a press conference at Chattogram Press Club on Thursday.

SOM Abdus Samad, joint general secretary of Bangladesh Islami Front, read out the statement at the press conference.

He said there are ample proof that top Hefajat leaders were collaborators of Pakistani army during the Liberation War. The government should prosecute them for crimes against humanity, he said.

As police and other law enforcing agencies found links between extremists and Hefajat leaders, the government must ban Hefajat and Khelafat Majlis, he added.

Criticising the government for its recognition of Qawmi-based education, Bangladesh Islami Front alleged that due to the government's lenient policy, Hefajat had developed higher political ambition. -Agencies